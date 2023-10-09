Suspended fuel station worker rob, kill ex supervisor in Benin

By Jethro Ibileke

The Edo State Police command has paraded a 48-year-old man, Ishioma Ordu, for allegedly robbing and fatally shooting a petrol station supervisor, one Eze Emmanuel, in Benin City.

Ordu who hailed from from Oshimil North Local Government Area of Delta State, who denied active participation in the deadly robbery, confessed that he plotted with two others now atarge, to rob the petrol station because he was unfairly treated by the owner.

He however said that they did not have intention to kill the supervisor of the filling station located along Benin-Agbor Road in Benin City.

It was gathered that the robbers sneaked into the fuel retail outlet at about 12: 43 a.m on September 11, 2023, killed the supervisor and carted away the sum of N6.8 million.

Ordu who spoke at the police headquarters admitted that he organized the crime after his director suspended him indefinitely without paying his N80,000 monthly salary, he worked for.

He said that he fell out with his boss and swore vengeance after he refused to pay him for one month following a violent confrontation with one of the female petrol attendants.

He said: “I have been working at the petrol filling station for about three years. Towards the end of last July, I beat up a girl who is a petrol attendant in the station.

“My director suspended me and refused to pay me that month. Even when I sent text messages to beg him he didn’t respond. The next thing I heard was that he had travelled abroad. That is what gave me that mind to do that act.

“I sent some people to go and rob the station. I told them not to kill anybody but unfortunately they killed my co-supervisor in the process.

“I told them when BEDC turn off the light, the supervisor will come out to turn on the generator. I told them to track him and collect the money immediately. I told them not to go beyond the generator house because armed policemen guiding the station are there.”

The suspected robber further disclosed that after the successful operation, they shared the money that night right inside an undeveloped land near the petrol station.

The suspect, who was arrested in Lagos admitted receiving over N4 million out of the N6.8 million proceeds of the robbery.

He added that he bought an unregistered Toyota Sienna car vehicle but

The Edo State Police Spokesman, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said detectives have launched a manhunt for two other suspects involved in the attack.

He assured that the suspect will be charged accordingly.