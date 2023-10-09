Naira Marley and Mohbad Feature In Rivers State University Exam Questions

Okafor Ofiebor/ Port Harcourt

The controversies thrown up by the death of Mohbad, the late singer under the record label of Naira Marley, featured as one of second semester examination questions by the Faculty of Engineering in the Rivers State University (RSU),Port Harcourt.

Relating a real life contractual agreement between employers and employee and Mohbad’s death, RSU Engineering Faculty decided to use this controversial case study to test students’ understanding of the regulatory framework in employer/employee relationships.

In the viral photo of the paper which surfaced online, the question prompted for an answer on the intricacies which involved the contract between Mohbad and Naira Marley, the former’s attempt to terminate his contract.

In the examination question paper sighted by our correspondent, the examiners cited Mohbad’s attempts to terminate his contract with Marlians Record, led by Naira Marley.

In recent times,no Nigerian entertainer’s death has garnered so much uproar leading to protests across some cities by thousands of youths calling for justice the dead like Mobad.

Mobad became a household name at death than when he was alive because of the circumstances surrounding his death.

Naira Marley who was technically his employer has been remanded in Police custody by Court order as the Police continue their investigations on the circumstances leading to the death of 27 years old entertainer.

The examiners requested that students should discuss the concept of notice in an employment relationship and explore who holds the authority to terminate an employment contract based on their knowledge of the regulatory framework.

The question reads: “Mohbad was signed/ employed by Marlians Record in Nigeria, whose CEO is Naira Marley. Though the investigation is still ongoing, reports making the rounds on the internet have it that all attempts by Mohbad (the signee) to terminate the contract between himself and Marlians Record was resisted.

“With your knowledge of the regulatory framework of employer/employee relationship, discuss the concept of notice in an employment relationship. Who can terminate the contract of employment?”

However, as the Mobad’s death continues to hit the headlines, not a few concerned Nigerians, especially celebrities are calling for thorough investigations and prosecution of his killers.