King Edmund Daukoru of Nembe marks 80th Birthday

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Former Minister of State for Energy and one-time Secretary General of Organization Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), His Majesty, King Dr Edmund M Daukoru, Mingi XII, Amanyanabo of Nembe Kingdom, in Bayelsa State will be celebrating his 80th Birthday on Friday, October 13.

To mark the King’s 80th birthday, activities have been lined up for the event where prominent personalities in Nigeria will discuss the topic, How to Energise Rural Economy in Nigeria, especially the Nigeria Delta.

According to a statement by Prince John Daukoru, the Chairman of, Planning Committee, the one-day forum is to be held in Abuja on October 12 at the Transcorp Hilton.

It will kick off with a Keynote Address with the theme: ‘The imperative of Energy Security for Accelerated Rural Development: A Special Case of the Niger Delta Region’ to be delivered by a former Economic Adviser to the Federal Government Professor Magnus Kpakol.

A panel of discussants led by the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, President of Ijaw National Congress and Dean of Postgraduate Studies, Federal University, Otueke, Professor Ogala Ogaba and Professor Benedicta Egbo, Emeritus Professor of Education, University of Windsor, Canada. His Excellency Major General Chris Abutu Garba (Rtd), will moderate the session.

The organizers also stated that Government, Private Sector, Religious Leaders, Traditional Rulers and non-government organizations, are among the stakeholder groups being mobilized to fashion out how to bring electricity to energize Nigeria’s rural economies, especially in Niger Delta.

The forum of eminent Nigerians to break the silence on Nigeria’s rural electrification policy, to increase the Nigerian economy’s productivity.

Highlights of the event will include the launch of two books: ‘Leaps of Legacy: The Story of King Edmund Daukoru’, written by a seasoned journalist and researcher, Prince Charles D.S. Ogan, and another is:’Towards A Safe and Sustainable Future: Selected Speeches of King Edmund Daukoru’.

King Daukoru Mingi XII of Nembe was honoured by OPEC in July 2023 for his meritorious services to the international organization and to the global energy Sector. His Majesty is also the Chairman of NLNG Board.

Edmund Maduabebe Daukoru was born on 13 October 1943. The former Nigerian Minister of State for Energy was Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in 2006. He became the Amayanabo, or traditional ruler, of Nembe Kingdom in 2008.

A glimpse at the two books shows that “Leaps of Legacy” is an engaging account of the life of King Dr. Edmund Daukoru. It is at once a detailed biographic volume of the king, and a unique visual history of Nembe Kingdom- exploring the past, present and future of the kingdom and celebrating its rich diversity, opportunity and transformation.

Nembe is one of the ancient City-States of the Niger Delta and one of the eight Local Government Areas of Bayelsa State. Over the years, Nembe rose from being a trading outpost for dealing with European traders, to emerge as a centre of knowledge and western civilization, producing some of Nigeria’s early finest brains and technocrats such as the late frontline nationalist,Ernest Sisei Ikoli from Twon-Brass, who was the first Editor of Daily Times among others.

The second book titled “Towards A Safe and Sustainable Future” is a collection of Papers and Speeches delivered by King Daukoru as Minister of State, Petroleum and President of OPEC.

“The Book reviewer is the eminent scholar and writer Professor Sylvester Odion Akaine, Professor of Political Science at the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos State.

“The Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Douye Diri, is the Chief host, while His Eminence Alhaji Dr. Sa’ad Mohammad Abubakar III, Chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria and Sultan of Sokoto is the Royal Father of the day, supported by His Majesty Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi-Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife and other members of the Traditional Rulers Council of Nigeria.. His Majesty King Dr Dandeson Douglas Jaja Jeki V, CON, DSSRS, JP. Treaty King, Natural Ruler and Amanyanabo of Opobo Kingdom, Rivers State is the Chairman of occasion.

The events will be concluded with a Special Communion Thanksgiving Service at St. Luke’s Cathedral, Nembe, on Sunday October 15, 2023 presided over by the Rt. Rev’d Dr. Nixon A. Enekeme, Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta West, Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion).