Kano: Governor Yusuf plans to empower 4, 840 youths, women

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has concluded plans to empower over 4, 840 youths, women and persons living with disability across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

He hinted that the empowerment programme which will remain part of the cardinal policies of his administration is designed to come in three categories of women, youths and persons living with disabilities, targeting the less privileged people in the state.

According to him, the beneficiaries would be trained on various types of skills and provided with capitals to start their own business and become not onlybbread-wnners of their families, but employers of labour.

Governor Yusuf also announced his administration’s readiness to commence second phase distribution of palliatives, including grains and other food items to the needy and downtrodden across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Yusuf said he decided to commence second phase distribution of palliatives due to persistent hunger and poverty in the land.

A Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa stated that the Governor’s gesture was in furtherance to his government’s effort of providing succour to the people of the state to alleviate the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

According to the Statement, arrangements have been completed for the distribution of grains comprising of rice and maize across the 484 wards within the 44 Local Government Areas of the state.

Governor Yusuf made this known on Saturday, during a meeting with the State and Local Government Areas chairmen/secretaries of four grassroot Mobilisation platforms (Community Re-Orientation Committee (CRC), Lafiya Jari, Kano PRO-PA and Kwankwasiyya), held at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano.

Governor Yusuf said the second batch distribution is imperative looking at the difficulties people are going through.

He made a clarion call on the distribution committes at the State and Local Government levels to be just in the exercise to achieve the goal of cushioning the current hardship of extreme hunger and abject poverty.

“We will also ensure the introduction of Amana taxis and buses scheme for our teaming youth, some Tricycles riders (Yan Adaidata Sahu) will be included in this scheme to upgrade thier status,” he said.

Speaking on development projects, the Governor said the five kilometres projects in the headquarters of 44 Local Government Areas initiated by Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso in the second tenure of his administration, would be completed as contractors have been mobilised back to sites for the completion of the projects.

He also revealed that the state government has concluded plans to organize an appeal fund for the security agencies operating in the state so as to provide them with the needed vehicles, working gadgets and other interventions to perform according to the standard rules.

Governor Yusuf used the opportunity to enumerate other development initiatives in the areas of education, health, agriculture, expansion of streets in Kano municipality, construction of fly overs and underpasses to ease vehicular movements, de-silting of dams, renovations of hospitals and schools in the 44 Local Government Areas of Kano.

He appreciated the level of support and cooperation accorded to his government by people of Kano and urged for the sustainance of the tempo for the continuous, peace, stability and prosperity in the state.