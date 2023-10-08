Kano: Governor Yusuf offers employment to casual health worker, gifts patients N20, 000 each

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Luck smiled at Khadija Adam, a casual health worker at Sir Sanusi General Hospital when her hard work and dedication to duty attracted Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, who offered her permanent employment, during a surprise visit at the hospital.

Dozens of patients at the hospital also jubilated as Governor Yusuf gifted all the patients in the hospital N20, 000 each.

He directed for the immediate employment of Khadija Adam, a community health worker he found at the facility who has been voluntarily supporting patients.

He also delivered a humanitarian gesture to all patients on admission in the hospital as they received N20, 000 each as an emergency relief from the Governor.

A Statement by Governor Yusuf’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, further indicated that the Governor ordered for the immediate rehabilitation of the hospital, which has been in dilapidated condition.

According to the Statement: “In his efforts to ensure provision of quality and affordable healthcare services in the state as contained in his blueprint during the 2023 electioneeringcampaigns, Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has directed for immediate rehabilitation of the popular Kano secondary health facility “Sir. Sanusi General Hospital”

“He made this known during surprise visit to the hospital which has been part of the Governor’s culture for oversight function.

” The Governor who expressed dismay over the level of dilapidated condition of the hospital promised that the renovation exercise will commence in earnest to ensure that patients and health workers get the necessary enabling environment for delivery of quality care at the facility.”

“I must tell you, that what I have seen for myself is terrifying for my eyes, I want to assure you that our administration will come to your aid immediately after this visit.

“I will direct the Ministry of Health and all agencies under its supervision to prepare for a general renovation of wards, nursing stations, toilets and theatre rooms in this hospital,” Governor Yusuf said.