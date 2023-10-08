Governor Fubara set to revamp abandoned multi-Billion naira Songhai farm

.

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, Songhai farm,

*Seeks private partnership to revamp the farm

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara today paid a surprise visit to the state’s multi-billion naira Songhai Integrated Farm in Bunu Community inTai Local Government area which was abandoned Nine years ago by the previous administration.

After a tour at the farm which is modeled after Integrated Agriculture Technology that is hinged on zero waste policy Governor Fubara assured that his administration is set to revolutionise agriculture in the State using the Songhai Farms in Bunu as a launching pad.

Governor Fubara gave this assurance when he visited to inspect the current state of the Songhai Farm which is a shadow of itself was conducted round some sections of the facility by Dr. Sammy Jaja, the Manager of the farm.

Speaking after the tour, Fubara explained the visit was sequel to the decisions at the last National Economic Council,NEC, meeting in Abuja where the need for diversification of the economy was harped on in order to cushion the current economic hardship experienced by the citizenry.

According to him:”In our last National Economic Council meeting, because of the present situation of our economy, which you are aware; the issue of removal of fuel subsidy and other economic bite affecting every one, everybody was advised to diversify. The other option is Agriculture and we were all advised to see what we can do to improve on food sufficiency.”

Governor Fubara stated that revamping the Songhai Farms will serve the purpose of diversifying the economy of the State, get the people engaged meaningfully and increase the capacity of the state to attain food sufficiency.

According to Governor Fubara, “As I leave here now we are going to bring in all the stakeholders to discuss on the way forward. What I am seeing here will require long term planning and going back to the site to reinstating the installed facilities that have become desolate. The state government would not just do that, we will bring in people who have the strength and commitment to partner with us to bring back this place to life.”

“The advantages to derived when this place comes back to life include: food sufficiency and employment generation. It will also address issues of youth restiveness,” he added.

Earlier, the Centre Manager of the Shonghai Project, Dr. Sammy Jaja had conducted the Governor round the facilities, stating that Project is based on a self driven zero waste model and has the potential of promoting economic development in the state, especially in the area of food sufficiency.

Our Correspondent reports that there have been consistent clamour by concerned citizens of the state on present administration to urgently revitalize the once booming Songhai farm that was established by former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi administration. Besides creating jobs directly and indirectly for thousands of people, it also served as Resort Centre for Conferences for Corporate bodies, produced tonnes of foods and their byproducts on daily basis.

The farm was into Animal production like: Piggery, Fisheries, rearing of Grasscutter, Poultry, Snails among others. Assorted food crops were grown there before it’s closure by former Governor Nyesom Wike,now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,FCT.

Photos of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’ tour of the the Songhai Integrated Farm in Bunu Community in Tai local government area of Rivers State