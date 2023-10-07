What caused Mohbad’s death

Idowu Owohunwa, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, when briefing the media about the ongoing investigation into the death of Mohbad, has revealed that the auxiliary nurse, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, who injected Mohbad; his friend and fellow artiste, Ibrahim Owoduni, aka Prime Boy; and another friend, Ayobami Sadiq “are some of the prime suspects.”

The Police, according to Owohunwa, “quizzed 26 people, while five suspects had so far been identified, arrested, detained and interrogated on their alleged roles in the sequence of events that led to the singer’s death.”

He said, “Miss Feyisayo Ogedengbe is the auxiliary nurse who was contacted and invited by Ayobami Sadiq, aka Spending, a friend of Mohbad, on September 11, 2023, to treat the singer at the deceased’s residence at Lekki-Lagos.

“She eventually came on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and administered three different injections, which are believed to have occasioned the chain of reactions that directly resulted in the death of the singer.

“She is the principal suspect in the death of Mohbad.

“She acknowledged that it was the injections she administered on the deceased that triggered the reactions, which eventually led to Mohbad’s death. Other expert opinions and witness statements corroborated her admittance.

“Her actions of administering doses of Tetanus Toxoid, Paracetamol (IV) and Ceftriaxone injection (IV) on Mohbad at his residence on September 12, 2023, immediately and directly triggered the reactions (including vomiting, goose bumps, convulsion) that eventually resulted in the singer’s death.

“This criminal liability is further heightened granted the evidential fact that as an auxiliary nurse, she is not qualified to administer such medications or function as a qualified nurse.

“She also did this in a non-clinical environment and in a professionally negligent manner that negated standard medical protocols.”

Owohunwa added that the deceased had a fight with Prime Boy shortly after his last performance in Ikorodu, Lagos. He said, “At the end of his performance at about 11 pm, as he made to exit the venue with his entourage, he discovered that his vehicle had been blocked by other vehicles, while some of his fans and ‘area boys’ also mobbed him. Mohbad, who from witnesses’ evidence was said to be tipsy and hyperactive, became infuriated and as he attempted to come down to clear the road, Ibrahim, his friend, prevailed on him not to for security reasons. This further infuriated Mohbad and degenerated into a hot argument and physical fight between the two of them. In the course of an attempt to punch Ibrahim, Mohbad missed and smashed the rare window of the Prado Jeep they were being conveyed in, causing him an injury on his forehand and he bled profusely.

“Eventually, the situation was brought under control, and they all departed for the Lekki residence of Mohbad excluding Ibrahim.”

The Lagos CP added that later on, Mohbad’s hand started swelling, and despite the alleged pleas of his wife and friends, he refused to visit the hospital to get it checked and treated.

The police, as reported by The Gavel, added that there was evidence linking Naira Marley and Sam Larry with cyberbullying, physical abuse, a threat to life, and assault against the late Mohbad. He said, “While Naira Marley and Sam Larry denied allegations of criminal liability in the death of Mohbad and pleaded an alibi to justify their not being complicit in the incident that occurred between September 10 and 12, 2023, there are ample electronic and credible witness pieces of evidence linking them to cyberbullying, a threat to life, assault occasioning harm, and conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace against the deceased in his lifetime.”

The CP also noted that files concerning the investigation had been sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.