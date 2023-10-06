World teachers day: Governor Yusuf says teachers are nation builders

World teachers day: Governor Yusuf says teachers are nation builders

Friday, October 6, 2023 10:14 am


Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf has described teachers as nation builders whose contribution to human and socio-economic development TB remains indispensable.

He stated this in a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa as the global community celebrated World Teachers’ Day 2023 on Thursday.

He saluted teachers in the state for the commitment demonstrated in the discharge of their duties.

While commenting on the efforts of the teachers in commemoration of this year’s world teachers’ day, the Governor described them as the nation builders that must be given utmost attention by every serious government.

He said the contributions of teachers cannot be over emphasized as they are the foundation step in training human resource who exalt in every fields of human endeavours.

Governor Yusuf reiterated the readiness of his administration in improving teaching and learning through prompt payment of salaries, promotion, training, re-training and other Teacher Professional Development (TDPs) to render sound and qualitative teaching in schools.

He added that through the Community Re-Orientation Committee (CRC), government will revonovate classrooms, toilets and water facilities in the schools.

“We will strengthen and sustain the feeding programmes in primary schools to increase attendance and reduce the effect of child malnutrition in Kano, this will in no doubt improve the teaching and learning atmosphere in our schools,” he said.

According to him,”to make the free education project strong, provision was made for the distribution of two sets of uniforms to primary schools pupils to ensure that every child of school age attends school irrespective of his or her parents socio-economic status.”

The Governor used the occasion to call on teachers in the state to buckle up and put in their utmost best in order to achieve the goal of taking the state to a greater height in terms of educational development.

 

 

