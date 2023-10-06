Kano: Police arrest 98 suspects for various offences in one month

Kano Police , 98 suspects , Mohammed Usaini Gumel,

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/ Kano

Police in Kano have arrested 98 suspects for various offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, burglary, banditry, thuggery, drug peddling and abuse, car theft, fraud and phone snatching in the month of September.

The st state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who revealed this to journalists, commended the efforts of police officers of the command, and reiterated his commitment to tackling and nipping in the bud all forms of crime and criminality in the state.

According to him, “’it is in line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, to all police commands and formations to implement community policing strategy for ensuring quality service delivery that this State Police Command after review of crime trends and patterns, adopted strategies which centered on the use of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in tackling and nipping in the bud all forms of crime and criminality bedeviling Kano State.”

He recalled that the Command, employed the carrot and stick approach of 222 violent criminals who were notorious for thuggery activities otherwise called “Yan-Daba” who over the years engaged in various felonious offenses resulting in death, injury and loss of property, repented and surrendered themselves, including their weapons to the police Command.

He said some of the unrepentant ones were arrested for various crimes, while others are relocating out of the State. Currently, the repentant ones are working with the Police for the promotion of sustainable peace, economic growth and development of the State.

Through clearance operations conducted across some flashpoints of the state from 1st to 30th September, during and after the festive periods of Maulud and Independence Day celebrations, a total of 98 suspects of major offences were arrested including culpable homicide, kidnapping, armed robbery, theft, fraud and illicit drugs dealing among others.

Among them, 64 suspects were charged to court while 34 are undergoing investigation.

The suspects include 28 armed robbery suspects; eight suspected kidnappers; fve suspected drug dealers; 16 suspected thieves; 10 motor vehicle thieves; three tricycle thieves; eight motorcycle thieves; 17 suspected thugs (Yan Daba); and three suspected fraudsters.

Items recovered include one AK-47 rifle; one (1) Double Barel Gun, One (1) Pistol, One locally made AK-47 rifle, seven locally made guns; and two toy G

guns.

Other items recovered are 10 motor vehicles; three tricycles; eight motorcycles; three cattle; 368 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp; 53 bottles of Pentacine injections suspected to be used for intoxication; 167 suspected Diazepam drug; 275 suspected Exol tablets; 33) sharp knives and 15 other sharp irons.

Police also recovered five sacks containing coils of cables wires; 85 pieces of suspected counterfeit US Dollars;1017 mobile phones; four laptop computers; and seven ATM Cards.

CP Gumel commended the efforts, dedication and professionalism of the police officers of the Command and appreciated the good people of the state for their continued prayers, supports, understanding, encouragement and cooperation in the fight against crime and criminality in the state.

He charged all police officers of the Command to continue to redouble their efforts in crime fighting, and remain steadfast as the reward for good work is indeed more work.

“In case of emergencies, Kano State Police Command can be contacted through phone numbers; *08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926,* or log in to the *NPF Rescue Me* Application available in the Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms; Facebook: Kano State Police Command; Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG); Instagram: Kano State Police Command; Tiktok: Kano State Police Command,” he added.