I want my people to be healthy, says Uzodimma

*Commissions another Ultra Modern Hospital in Omuma

Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma on Thursday commissioned another ultra- modern hospital built by his government at Omuma in Oru East Council, declaring that he wants his people to be healthy.

Oru East is one of the oil-producing local government areas in Imo State and the hospital, Michael Uzodimma Memorial Hospital, brings to three the number of such hospitals commissioned recently by the Governor.

All the hospitals were furnished to international standard to meet the primary health care delivery needs of patients in the rural areas seeking services therein.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, an elated Governor Uzodimma said that “the services being offered by the hospital are world-class.”

His added: “I want our people to be healthy. The body system is like a vehicle. If you don’t service your vehicle it will break down and if you service your vehicle, it will move.”

The Governor said that the Michael Uzodimma Memorial Hospital, Omuma will be managed by the Catholic Diocese of Orlu.

He also handed over the key to a brand new Ambulance to the management of the hospital.

Earlier while commissioning the ones located at Umuokanne in Ohaji Egbema and at Oguta, the Governor said Umuokanne would be manned by the Anglican Church while the Catholic Church will manage the one at Oguta, both, “as strategic managers and partners with the state government.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the Board of ISOPADEC, Eze Prof. Dele Amuzienwa Odigbo applauded Governor Uzodimma for the initiative to build the hospitals in the oil bearing Communities, noting that posterity will not forget him in a hurry.

He also used the opportunity to reassure the Governor that the affected communities will not only support his government, but will massively vote for him in the November 11 governorship election.