Rivers Civil Servants: NLC,TUC  they must enjoy FG’s approved N35,000 increase

Rivers Civil Servants: NLC,TUC  they must enjoy FG’s approved N35,000 increase

Thursday, October 5, 2023 10:07 am


NLC officials

NLC officials

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Organised labour in Rivers State has said it must ensure that civil servants in the state and local government areas also receive the N35,000 increment announced by the Federal Government.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC in Rivers State, Alex Agwanwor, gave this assurance during a live radio programme on Nigeria Infofm in Port Harcourt.

Also,the Chairman of the Trade Union Congress,TUC,in Rivers State, Comrade Foster Onyefuru said both unions have agreed to follow up on the Federal government’s plans to put the refineries in working condition within the next six months.

The national leadership of the two union suspended the Nationwide strike when the Federal Government approved a pay raise of N35,000 for federal workers.

However, the state chapters of the union are insisting that they will press it on both the State and Local Governments to implement the approval for their workers.

Recall that the Nigeria Labour Congress ,NLC, and Trade Union Congress ,TUC, agreed to suspend for thirty days, the planned indefinite nationwide strike scheduled to begin on today, Wednesday.

The decision came after a meeting with the Federal Government’s delegation.

Announcing the resolutions of the meeting, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, said the federal government agreed to wage award of N35,000 (Thirty-five thousand Naira) to all Federal Government workers.

He said the wage award would begin from the month of September pending when a new national minimum wage is expected to have been signed into law, while a minimum wage committee shall be inaugurated within one month from the date of the agreement.

The Minister said all parties agreed to abide by the dictates of Social dialogue in future engagements, adding that a joint visitation would be made to the refineries to ascertain their rehabilitation status.

The Labour Minister stated that the memorandum shall be filed with the relevant Court of competent jurisdiction within one week as a consent judgement by the Federal Government.

While commiting to the agreement, NLC President, Joe Ajaero,said the Organized labour would revisit the issues contained in the agreement after thirty days, while the TUC President, Festus Osifo,demanded a hundred percent implementation.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Uzodimma hosts doctors in Owerri 1 hour ago

    Uzodimma: We’re confronting deficit in health sector frontally
    l-r: Lagos Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr Tunbosun Alake; Commercial Advisor, Danish Embassy, Lagos, Ms Catherine Gernor; Danish Consul General-Lagos, Ms Jette Bjerrum; Denmark Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Sune Krogstrup; Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Secretary to the State Government, Barr Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin; Commissioner for Commerce, Industry, Trade & Investment, Mrs. Folasade Ambrose-Medem; Special Adviser to the Governor on Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Abiola Olowu and his counterpart, Office of SDGs, Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, during a courtesy visit at the Lagos House, Marina, on Wednesday, 04 October 2023. 6 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu meets Netherlands, Denmark ambassadors to Nigeria, seeks partnership
    17 hours ago

     Nigeria at 63: Uniting Working People’s Perspectives on the Evolution and Development of Nigeria
    Hon. Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Oladele Alake, exchanging views with Mr. Samaila Zubairu, President/Chief Executive Officer, Africa Finance Cooperation 18 hours ago

    Alake hails AFC support for Solid Minerals sector
    The bad state of Onitsha-Atani-Ossomalla-Ogwuikpele-Ndoni Road project, in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra state 19 hours ago

    Reps mandate Works Ministry on urgent completion of deplorable Ogbaru road
    Wednesday’s decision by FIFA marks the first time the World Cup will be staged across three continents and by six countries. 19 hours ago

    Morocco, 5 others across 3 continents to host 2030 World Cup matches
    20 hours ago

    An Airport for Achebe
    22 hours ago

    Abia Governorship Litigation: Security Agents Should Arrest Instigators of Terror, Insecurity in Abia – Ekeoma