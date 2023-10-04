Kogi guber: ADC Inaugurates Campaign Council,

As clock ticks for the 11 November Kogi State governorship election, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has inaugurated its campaign committee and saddled it with the task of staring it to victory in the poll.

The National Chairman of the Party Dr. Ralph Nwosu inaugurated the council on Tuesday in Lokoja and eulogized the state party executives for their steadfastness, stating that within the next three months, ADC will come with the best brains to rescue and transform the State.

Nwosu, who said the party is expecting nothing less than victory in the election, urged members of the council to work towards achieving it.

He said the election management committee will be assisted by 16 directorates which include Contact and mobilization committee; budget and finance; security; ICT and Media; Legal; Publicity; Protocol and Logistics; Council of Elders and Stakeholders; Electoral Matters and Monitoring; Support Groups and Civil Society; Inter and Intra Party Affairs; Youth and Student mobilization.

Chairman of the Campaign Council, Chief Shola Ojo said, “Today’s inauguration of the campaign committee assures of our preparation for the general election. The task ahead of us is enormous, but with the quality of membership of this committee, I am positive that our party, African Democratic Congress will prove its ability to successfully come victorious and deliver Hon. Leke Abejide and Dr. Idris Omede on November 11.

“Your nomination to serve in this committee is based on your knowledge and ability in campaign strategy and planning, mobilisation, logistics, and election management. The success of the general election, therefore, rests on your effectiveness and commitment. The mandate to rescue Kogi state is not an individual project but a collective task. It transends party lines.

“You are enjoined to work as a team and to carry everyone on board. You are also recommended to reconcile seeming differences within members of the party and reach out to others across party lines for us to confront the election with a united front.

“Leke Abejide has a milk of kindness, if Leke Abejide becomes the governor a lot of things will be put in place, he has a manifesto and template for proper solutions to the issues bothering the people. Kogi state is a state to be governed by the candidate of ADC, which is Leke Abejide.

“Hon. Leke Abejide and Dr. Idris Omede possess the competence, capacity, vision, and most importantly, the fear of God, he said. This is a charge on every member of the committee to do their best to deliver the state to ADC.

Ojo is a former Secretary to Kogi State Government. Former Chairman of Okehi LGA, Hon. Abubakar Adagu Suberu is to serve as the Director General, while business Mogul, Chief Dare Olatunde will serve as the Secretary.