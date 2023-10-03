Polaris Bank celebrates customers and staff on Customer Service Week

Polaris Bank celebrates customers and staff on Customer Service Week

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 12:29 pm


Polaris Bank office

Polaris Bank, in commemoration of the 2023 Customer Service Week, is celebrating its customers and staff for their patronage and commitment to service excellence over the years.

The official 2023 Customer Service Week theme is: ‘Team Service’. The global week-long event will be held from October 2 – 6, 2023.

The celebration is an annual event highlighting the importance of customer service, the staff members who deliver exceptional support daily, and the esteemed customers whose continued loyalty and patronage are the basis for business success.

The ‘Team Service’ theme is particularly unique, being an important reminder that no matter where frontline reps are working, their job titles, or how they serve customers, everyone is on the same team.

Polaris Bank’s entrenched culture of customer appreciation earned it ‘the most improved Bank under the retail segment in the 2022 KPMG Customer Experience Survey Result, moving up five places to sixth position and 3rd level under the SME segment, respectively.

Speaking on the significance of Customer Service Week, Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Customer Experience & Value Management, Bukola Oluyadi, said customers and staff are integral parts of the Bank’s system, and both are well valued and celebrated.

Oluyadi expressed appreciation to customers for their patronage, stating, “As customer preferences evolve in this digital era, we will continue to explore innovative ways to serve and delight them to the best of our abilities”.

She also commended the staff of the Bank across the country for their dedication to duty, noting that: “Our resolve as staff is to continue to deliver solutions that excite customers who patronize us. Our robust customer service delivery underscores the magic of our services, delivered by a team of dedicated staff,” she added.

Polaris Bank, adjudged Digital Bank of the Year in 2021 and 2022 by Business Day’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, is a customer-centric Bank positioned to deliver industry-defining products, services, and platforms across all the key market segments.

