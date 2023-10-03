400 Receive Free High Blood Medication, Monitors at O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s  22nd anniversary

400 Receive Free High Blood Medication, Monitors at O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation’s  22nd anniversary

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 1:09 pm


Hundreds of old and young people turned up for the Lulu Briggs medical outreach, themed 'Rise Above High Blood Pressure' held at the La Sien Pavilion, Old GRA Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 23.

Hundreds of old and young people turned up for the Lulu Briggs medical outreach, themed ‘Rise Above High Blood Pressure’ held at the La Sien Pavilion, Old GRA Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 23.

Nearly 400 people received free screenings, medication, and blood pressure monitors at the high blood pressure awareness programme organised by the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation (OBLBF) to mark its 22nd anniversary recently.

The medical program

The medical program

Hundreds of old and young people turned up for the event themed ‘Rise Above High Blood Pressure’ held at the La Sien Pavilion, Old GRA Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 23.

No fewer than 230 people received blood pressure kits and medication free of charge at the event which featured a lecture by consultant cardiologist at the University of Port-Harcourt, Dr Sotonye T. Dodiyi-Manuel, while 85 people received prescribed medications only. Overall, 368 received treatment at the blood pressure awareness programme.

The medical program

The medical program

At the event, the Chairman of the O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, Dr. Seinye O.B. Lulu-Briggs, attributed the leading NGO’s successes of the past 22 years to God.
She also acknowledged the support of her late husband, High Chief Dr O.B. Lulu-Briggs, OON DCF DSSRS, children, friends, partners and staff who have been with the Foundation since its establishment in 2001.
While highlighting past achievements, the Chairman explained that the 22nd anniversary was “also a moment of reflection, celebration, and recommitment to our noble cause of reaching the underserved wherever they might be in our nation.”

She added that the Foundation had tirelessly worked towards uplifting people’s health, education and economic standing, prioritising improving people’s health, mainly “those in rural areas who don’t have access to quality healthcare and have not left behind, those in the urban areas, while ensuring that our senior citizens continue to receive loving care.”

The medical program

The medical program

Despite its successes, Dr Lulu-Briggs disclosed that the Foundation has had its low moments but that its journey “has been guided by the unwavering belief, that we are chosen vessels crucial to the upliftment of Nigerians and Nigeria. We have strived to educate, empower, and uplift the lives of countless individuals. Through our various programs and initiatives, we have tackled health and education issues head-on and made a significant impact.”

Explaining the 22nd anniversary’s focus on high blood pressure, often called the ‘silent killer’, Dr Lulu-Briggs cited World Health Organization data, showing that an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30-79 globally have hypertension, with most (two-thirds) living in low and middle-income countries.

Hundreds of old and young people turned up for the event themed 'Rise Above High Blood Pressure' held at the La Sien Pavilion, Old GRA Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 23.

Hundreds of old and young people turned up for the event themed ‘Rise Above High Blood Pressure’ held at the La Sien Pavilion, Old GRA Port Harcourt, Rivers State on September 23.

She added that though hypertension is a significant cause of premature death worldwide, it can be managed and prevented through awareness and lifestyle choices.

Dr Lulu-Briggs said, “Today’s awareness programme on high blood pressure affirms our commitment to preventive health. It is a small but vital step toward a healthier, more informed society. By spreading knowledge about the causes and risks of high blood pressure, we empower individuals to take control of their health. We give them the tools to make informed decisions and seek medical attention.”

In her lecture on the anniversary’s theme, Dr Dodiyi-Manuel advised attendees to reduce salt intake because it is a major cause of hypertension.

She also asked them to reduce alcohol consumption, have regular check-ups, exercise, and to include more fruits and vegetables in their diets.

The non-partisan O.B. Lulu-Briggs Foundation, which intervenes positively in the quality of the lives of the underserved through five areas, including Care for Life, Free Medical Mission, Education and scholarships, Access to Clean Water and sanitation, and Microcredit and Entrepreneurship, was established in 2001.
The 22nd anniversary began on Wednesday, September 20, with a 5-kilometre Walk for Life for high blood pressure and included a thanksgiving service on Thursday, September 21.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Mame Bougouma Dienne, Woppa Diallo and their daughter Queen Mimi 57 mins ago

    Couple win Caine Prize for the first time
    Odia Ofeimun, right, delivering his speech on Thursday 28 September, 2023 From left: Dr Reuben Abati, Martins Olaja, Molara Woods and Professor Kayode Soremekun. Photos credit: Adebayo Sharon Ogunleke 2 hours ago

    Taking Odia Seriously: Honour to the Poet
    3 hours ago

    Polaris Bank celebrates customers and staff on Customer Service Week
    5 hours ago

    Tinubu’s CSU records/certificate: Critical areas Atiku hit a brick wall
    From Left to right: Mr. Tunji Andrews, Mr. Olayinka Oni, Chief Technology Officer, Sterling Bank Limited; Mr. Aminu Maiga, Executive Director, Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc; Mr. Mayowa Owolabi, Uniswitch and Mr. Dotun Oyekunle, Senior Vice President, Flutterwave at Sterling Thought Leadership Series on the State of FI Consumer Security held in Lagos recently. 5 hours ago

    Sterling Convenes Technology’s Brightest For Improved Cybersecurity
    Bishop Kayode Williams 8 hours ago

    Bishop Williams Kayode insists CSU results can’t upturn Tinubu’s victory, says Atiku’s gambling
    Meeting of FG, NLC representatives 8 hours ago

    NLC vs FG: As strike is suspended, here are the agreements reached
    18 hours ago

    Baptising Umahi in Abuja after refusing to learn in Ebonyi