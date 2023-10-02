Over N80M Extortion: IGP Orders Probe of Rivers State Officers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun has ordered Immediate investigation into recent allegations made by one human rights activist, Joe Israel, that the Inspector General of Police and other Senior Officers were involved in the sharing of over N80m recovered in the course of an investigation.

The Force in press statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police,ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi Force Public Relations Officer, Abuja said Police view the allegations seriously, and committed to conducting a thorough and transparent investigation into the matter.

Force headquarters request that to ensure that it’s investigation is comprehensive and unbiased, the complainant who has made these claims is to contact the Force Public Relations Officer with any relevant information regarding the matter.

“We encourage you to reach out to the FPRO directly via phone at 08037168147.

“Additionally, we invite anyone else with information, including the blogger, Diamond Dietanuru Osakorigho of Pararan Mock News, who went ahead to attack the IGP’s personality using abusive words on social media platforms without bothering to make findings and verify issues on the incident in Rivers State Police Command.

Force PRO said while the IGP was hitherto unaware of the extant case has tasked the IGP Monitoring Unit with carrying out indepth investigations into the allegations as well as the case which gave rise to the allegations so as to determine the culpability or otherwise of all parties involved.

“Furthermore, seize this opportunity to advise the public about the activities of fraudulent individuals who attempt to exploit the reputation of the Inspector General of Police and other senior officers for personal gains. And strongly urged members of the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any individual claiming to represent Senior Police Officers in any unwholesome venture.

In its commitment to ensuring transparency, some individuals who indulge in these fraudulent acts have been arrested and prosecuted.

ACP Adepoju said that the Police zero tolerance and spirited efforts to kick against these criminal acts, either from the members of the public or service officers, are paying off and evident.

FPRO advised that anyone, including, Police officers, claims to be acting as an agent for the IGP or any senior Police officer for any suspicious or fraudulent activity, are to report such smart moves immediately to the NPF and the Force Public Relations Officer or the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) desk in any state of the Federation.

He said the Nigeria Police Force appreciates your cooperation and assistance in helping us ensure a fair and just investigation. Together, we can maintain the trust and confidence of the public in the Nigeria Police Force.

Our Correspondent recalls that on September 22, one Joe Israel had made allegations of extortion of over 80 million naira, gold chain valued for over 4 million naira and others against some Officers the Nigeria Police Force Rivers State Command CID.

In addition to the petition he wrote to the IGP ,he also posted on his Facebook page saying “We can not afford to keep criminals in police uniforms.

“We call on the Inspector General of Police, Police Service Commision and all well meaning authorities to step in, investigate, refund and prosecute any officer found wanting in this likely kidnapping act by the Cyber Crime department of the Rivers State Command Headquarters, Port Harcourt.

A human rights activist, Israel Joe, on Friday, September 22, petitioned the acting Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over accusations of extortion to the tune of N80.4 million, allegedly committed by an Assistant Com­missioner of Police in Rivers State and two others.

Joe, who petitioned the Po­lice Inspector General on behalf of Mr.Atubi Davidson,a Pipeline Surveillance Contractor, accused the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Olayinka Ajeigbe of the Rivers State Criminal Investiga­tion and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Port Harcourt, and two other officers, Emmanuel Eteng and Uche Ada, of taking away the said amount after breaking into Davidson’s house.

According to the petition the team of Policemen, led by ACP Ajeigbe, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, after entering the residence of Mr. Davidson, ar­rested everyone in the house and also allegedly took N80 million kept in the house.

Joe Israel boasted that they shall produce all available evidence as concerns this crímínality.