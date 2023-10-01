AAU Students Excel in Midwifery Professional Examinations, Return 100% Pass

By Jethro Ibileke

Students of the Department of Nursing Science, Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma have recorded a 100% pass at the just released Midwifery professional examination conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, NMCN.

The Head, Corporate Communications and Protocol, of the University, Otunba Mike Ade Aladenika, ín a statement weekend, described the feat as unprecedented in the annals of the institution.

The statement said: “This is to inform you, and the general public that, from the results obtained from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, this is the first time the Department is making 100% pass at Council examinations.

“A review of the previous performances by students of the department from May 2021 to September 2023 will be of interest and a source for analysis. In May 2021, the Department had 48.76%.

“In November 2021, the result was 74.76%. In May 2022, we had 18.92% and the result in November of the same year was 84.14% while in May 2023, the students’ performance was 93.60% and in September 2023 was 100%.

“It is important to let you know that we have progressively moved from good to better and now to best which we intend to sustain for a very long time.”