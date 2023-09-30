Illegal importation of drugs: Court adjourns trial of Eze Rapuruchukwu, four others till 4 October

Akin Kuponiyi

A Lagos Federal high court has adjourned till 4th of October,2023 the trial of three Nigerian business men Eze Remigus Rapuruchukwu, Emordi Collins, Emmanuel Ifebighi and their two companies, Chart Agency Nigeria Limited and Albrichris Impex Nigeria Limited. They were alleged to have imported Tramadol and two other ban drugs into into Nigeria

The defendants have been standing trial before the court since the year 2017.

According to a seven count amended charge filed before the court by the National drug law enforcement Agency’s prosecutor, Barrister Lambert Nor, Eze Remigus Rapuruchukwu,Chart Agency Nigeria Limited Albrichris Impex Nigeria Limited Emordi Collins and others still at-large between 2010 and 2017 Conspired amongst themselves to form and operate a Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO) for the importation of TAMRAL 250mg, ROLMEX 225mg and TRAMADOL 225mg all Controlled Substances. These, were contrary to the United Nations Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs 1961 and its Protocol and the Convention against illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances 1989.

They used Apapa seaport, Lagos and thereby committed an offence as provided for and punishable under Section 14 (b) of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act Cap N 30, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

In count seven of the charge,it was alleged that Emmanuel Ifebighi on about the 2nd day of February,2018 without lawful authority removed 19 containers loaded with Tramadol seized at Apapa sea Port from Eze Remigus Rapuruchukwu,Chart Agency Nigeria Limited, Albrichris Impex Nigeria Limited and Emordi Collins out of the possession of the NDLEA being a controlled substance contrary to United Nations single convention on Nacrotic1961 drug and its Protocol and the convention against illicit traffic in Narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances1989 and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 16 of the National drug law enforcement Agency Act Cap N30 laws of the Federation 2004.