Ituboh, Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Rivers loses only son

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Comrade Beatrice Ituboh,the Labour Party Governorship Candidate in Rivers State in March 2023 election and immediate past Chairperson of Nigeria Labour Congress,NLC,has lost her only son, Dr. Confidence Chimenem Igwe,a 29 -year old medical doctor.

Dr. Confidence Igwe who was on August 19 2021 inducted by the Nigeria Medical and Dental Council Abuja as a medical practice died recently.

Dr Confidence was buried yesterday, Thursday, September 28 amidst tears by sympathizers, drawn from various strata of the society.

The tearful mood of the mother,Mrs was captured in her Facebook post:

“Today 28th September, 2023, will remain an unforgetable experience in my life as a mother.

“Seeing my beloved Son committed to mother earth is painful and sorrowful. However, I cannot question the Almighty God. His will is everlasting and ever glorious.

“My Dear Son, Dr. Confidence Chimenem Igwe, you are not dead but Asleep. I’m confident by your good deeds. Even on your sick Bed you gave us hope, you assured us that everything will be fine. You fourth a good fight, you were eager to live.

“My beloved Son, Rest in God’s bosom till we meet Again at Jesus Feet.

‘I miss you, your siblings miss you.

Barely, a year ago,it was a celebration mood for the Ituboh family when their late son was inducted into the Medical profession. And the was also aptly captured by the joyous mother.

“My beloved Son in whom I’m well Pleased…

Today, August 19,2021,is a great day for all of us. Wow! What a joy to being alive witnessing the Induction Ceremony of my best friend Dr. Confidence Igwe.

“Currently at the secretariat of the Nigeria Medical and Dental Council Abuja for the Induction Ceremony of Dr. Confidence Igwe into the Nigerian Medical Profession.

To God be the glory! Join me and praise God Almighty, Great things he has done”.

The party’s Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, via the microblogging platform, X formerly (Twitter ) commiserated with the Ituboh family over the untimely death of Dr.Confidence.

He said, “I was informed this morning by our River State Chairman, Hilda Dokubo, of the sad news of the death of Dr. Confidence Itubo, the only beloved son of Mrs. Beatrice Itubo, our Gubernatorial Candidate in Rivers State in the last election.”

Obi prayed with the bereaved, asking God to help the family bear the loss.

He said:“On behalf of my family and the Obidient family, I most sincerely condole with Mrs Itubo over the painful death of her beloved son. One cannot begin to imagine the pain of a mother losing a son with a very promising future.

“May God Almighty who called him home at this time grant him eternal rest in His kingdom; and grant his mother, and the entire Itubo family the fortitude to bear his very sad and irreplaceable loss.

“God Almighty be the strength of his mother and bless her always,” Peter Obi wrote.