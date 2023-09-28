Onijan ,LG Chairman Laud Oyebanji for Reconnecting Town to National Grid After Decades of Power Outage

*Says action will boost business, security activities

Following the reconnection of his town to national grid after over a decade of perpetual power outage, a prominent traditional ruler in Ekiti State and the Onijan of Ijan Ekiti, HRM Oba Adebanji Aladesuyi, has lauded Governor Biodun Oyebanji for the landmark initiative.

Similarly, the Local Government Chairman of Gbonyin local government area, Hon.Oluwadamilare B. Ajayi has applauded the state government for reconnecting all the entire towns and cities in the LCDA and Aiyekire to the national grid after many years of darkness.Hon. Ajayi described the governor’s gesture as salutary noting that Governor Oyebamiji is a people’s governor and a promise keeper.

The traditional ruler stated that restoring eleçtricity to the community and other towns in Gbonyin Local Government Area, will reinforce economic activities as well as shoring up security of lives and property.

Governor Oyebanji, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 restored electricity to Ijan Ekiti and the entire Gbonyin council area that had been in total darkness since 2010 to bolster economic activities in the area.

Applauding the governor for bringing his promise to fruition, Oba Aladesuyi, in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists, commended Governor Oyebanji for being truly people-centric in actions and deeds.

Oba Aladesuyi stated that a lot of promises were made by preceding governments to restore electricity supply to the area after the Benin Electricity Distribution Company(BEDC) disconnected the area for inexplicable reasons, saying the current situation has further buoyed and rekindled people’s hope in Oyebanji-led government.

The monarch, who ascended the throne of his forebears a year ago, bemoaned how the power outage had negatively impacted on business activities across Gbonyin Local Government, thereby bringing an upsurge in poverty and insecurity level .

Oba Aladesuyi stressed that the reconnection will surely increase people’s economic consciousness and bring an upswing in business activities that have become comatose, so that they can be more contributory to the growth of Ekiti’s economy.

“Let me on behalf of my community and by extension, the people of Gbonyin Local Government Area appreciate Governor Biodun Oyebanji for this landmark achievement. It was a restoration of hope after many years of despondency.

“For over a decade, my subjects were immerse in total darkness. Businesses were comatose. All promises and hopes became shattered and futile, but the advent of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s government rekindled our hope through his visionary and quintessential leadership acumen that has been acknowledged near and far.

“During his electioneering campaign prior to the June 18, 2022 governorship election, the Governor did promise that he would reconnect Gbonyin, Ijan Ekiti inclusive back to the national grid within one year in the saddle. Most astoundingly, he kept the promise and delivered.

“This accentuated the fact that good leadership still abounds in Nigeria. My people will forever be grateful for this immeasurable show of love and good leadership exhibited by his Excellency, Governor Oyebanji”, the monarch stated.

The traditional ruler further emphasized that the electricity supply in the area will help the government, the towns and security agencies to synergize and rout the abrupt spike in criminal activities in the facets of kidnappings and killings that were rearing their ugly heads in the council.

He lamented that gun-wielding bandits and those with other criminal instincts hid under the cover of darkness to unleash terror and killings on the people of the area as the power outage lasted.

“Governor Oyebanji’s action has energised our hopes that the days of kidnapping and killing spree have gone. Those hiding under the cover of darkness to terrorise our people will no longer have a field day as they used to”.

Meanwhile , the LCDA Chairman noted that with this new development, he was convinced that the entire people in both Gbonyin local governments and Aiyekire will give Governor Oyebamiji a rousing support and continued loyalty.

Honourable Ajayi lauded the electricity authority on the plan to ensure all houses in the local government are metered to avoid the atrocious practice of accummulated billings which can again throw the community into crisis of huge indebtedness.He stated that metering all the houses based on pay as you use will allow control and moderation as well as regulation in consumption.