Kano:  Governor Yusuf’s  N58b 2023 supplementary bill passes second reading in the House 

The over N58 billion 2023 supplementary bill transmitted to Kano state House of Assembly by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, has passed second reading on Thursday, during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore.

The supplementary bill passed second reading in a motion moved by the Majority Leader and member representing Dala Constituency, Hon. Lawan Husaini Dala, which was seconded by Minority Leader, Hon. Labaran Abdul Madari (Warawa Constituency)

The House agreed and referred the bill to the appropriation Committee of the House for further legislative treatment and was given one week within which to submit it’s report to the floor of the House after series of deliberations.

Governor Yusuf is seeking for the House approval of the supplementary bill, in accordance with section 121 sub-section (a) and (b) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Ninety two percent of the Supplementary bill was earmarked for capital projects and eight percent for recurrent expenditures.

Meanwhile, the House has called on the State government to re-construct a road from Kafin Agur ward through Kwankwaso ward to Kanwa Ward and Galinja Ward all in Madobi local government area following a motion presented to the House by Hon Sulaiman Muktar Ishaq, Member representing Madobi Constituency.

Hon. Sulaiman further stressed that,the road is of immense important to the people of the affected communities considering the high caliber personality with international reputations which come from the said area.

The House agreed and called on the State government to ensure the reconstruction of the said road in view of it’s magnificent importance to the people of the said area

Further more the need for the construction of Eastern bye pass to Chula filling station to Jar kuka to Rabawa to Gidan Kwano through Malamai to Doka and Biba and subsequently to Gunduwawa which terminates at Hadejia road in a motion moved by Member representing Gezawa Constituency, Hon.Abdullahi Yahaya before the floor of the House

The motion was deliberated in the hollowed chamber and was subsequently agreed by the House.

The plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Jibril Ismail Falgore was adjourned to next week Tuesday 3rd October,2023 in a motion moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Lawan Husaini Dala (Dala Constituency) and was seconded by Minority Leader, Hon. Labaran Abdul Madari (Warawa Constituency)