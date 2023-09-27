Nasarawa State Government to Begin Renovating the Dilapidated NUJ Secretariat

Nkrumah Bankong-Obi/Lafia

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, an engineer, has given approval for the renovation of the secretariat of the Nasarawa State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists. This was made known by the commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism,Ibrahim Agbolo while on a visit to the Union on Tuesday.

Agbolo who recently sworn-in said the job on the building will be holistic, as the edifice will be provided standard fittings and equipment to aid reporters as they go about their tasks. "The renovation will cover the total upgrading of the structure and installation of the state of the art facilities at the centre to make it a modern building."

The Commissioner said his visit was to familiarise himself with officials of the Union and to seek beneficial collaboration with critical stakeholders in the information management and dissemination sector, as partners in the progress of Nasarawa State. “We are going to work with you and other critical stakeholders to propagate the things that the state government has been doing across the state. You know, Governor Abdullahi Sule has done a lot and is still doing much in different sectors of the economy to better the lives of the citizens,” Angolo said, adding that he chose the NUJ as his first port of call since assuming office because of the important role that journalists play in the society.

Salihu Mohamed-Alkali, chairman of the NUJ, Nasarawa State Council appreciated the Commissioner for the visit and for the promised renovation of the secretariat. He said both gestures are highly regarded by members of the Union. He therefore pledged the cooperation of Journalists in the State, to enable the government achieve the goal of improving on the fortunes of Nasarawa State. “NUJ will collaborate with the state government and other stakeholders to propagate its activities with a view to making the state better,” he told the guests.

In the Commissioner’s entourage were the permanent secretary, Yusuf Musa, directors and other top officials in the Ministry.

Pix: Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State