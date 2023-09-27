Gov Bello’s wife gifts school, clinic to Eika community

Gov Bello’s wife gifts school, clinic to Eika community

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 3:05 pm


Governor Bello and his wife on the inauguration of the school day

Richard Elesho

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Monday, inaugurated a school and clinic, reconstructed and equipped by his wife Barr. Amina Oyiza Bello, for the Eika-Ohizenyi community in Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

While inaugurating the projects, financed by the Governor’s wife through her pet project, Hayat Foundation, Gov. Bello urged other privileged citizens to contribute their resources, no matter how little, to the development of their communities.

The school

The two projects were unveiled to celebrate the 16th birthday of the Governor’s first son, Hayatula Bello, in whose name Hayat Foundation was initiated.

While inaugurating the projects – Eika-Ohizenyi Community Clinic and Al-Dabiya Primary and Secondary School, also in the community, the Governor particularly lauded the vision of the founding fathers of the school initially conceived and operated as an Islamic school but later expanded to offer both Islamic and Western education.

In appreciation of the efforts of his wife to change the fortunes of her people through the initiatives, the Governor declared free education for pupils of the school as well as secondment of teachers to strengthen the man-power need of the school.

He also revealed that the administration would ensure construction of the access road to the school in addition to the provision of a bus to facilitate academic activities in the school.

The Governor’s wife said the projects signified special homecoming for her, noting that the clinic would run three days free medicare for residents of the community.

She commended her husband for providing whole-hearted support for the success of the projects, noting that he had been there for her and Hayat Foundation in all its undertakings.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    41 mins ago

    Nasarawa State Government to Begin Renovating the Dilapidated NUJ Secretariat
    The agreement signing ceremony 2 hours ago

    UBA synergises with AfCFTA to provide $6b helps for SMEs in Africa
    From left to right: Barr. (Mrs.) Ifeoma Nwahiri, Chairman, Cutix Plc; Sir Ikem Osanakpo (Chairman of the Occasion), Barr. (Mrs.) Angelina Uzodike (Founder's Wife), Ambassador Odi Nwosu (Co-Founder/Celebrant), Engr. (Dr.)Ajulu Uzodike, Founder of Cutix Plc and Mrs. Ijeoma Oduonye, Chief Executive Officer, Cutix Plc during a reception organised by the company in honour of the Co-Founder of the company, Ambassador Okwudili Nwosu in Nnewi, Anambra State over the weekend. 4 hours ago

    Stakeholders score Cutix high as Ambassador Nwosu retires
    4 hours ago

    Self-Esteem of the  Male Child: A Tool for Peaceful Marriage
    Benin Monarch, Oba Ewuare ll 5 hours ago

    Edo 2024: Aspirants visit Oba of Benin, solicit support for aspiration
    6 hours ago

    Foremost African Climate Agency names Osinbajo its Chairman
    7 hours ago

    Oyebanji Re-unites with 90-year-old former principal, class teacher
    INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu: INEC office set ablaze in Enugu 9 hours ago

    INEC fixes September 21,November 16, 2024 for Edo, Ondo elections respectively