Gov Bello’s wife gifts school, clinic to Eika community

Richard Elesho

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, on Monday, inaugurated a school and clinic, reconstructed and equipped by his wife Barr. Amina Oyiza Bello, for the Eika-Ohizenyi community in Okehi Local Government Area of the state.

While inaugurating the projects, financed by the Governor’s wife through her pet project, Hayat Foundation, Gov. Bello urged other privileged citizens to contribute their resources, no matter how little, to the development of their communities.

The two projects were unveiled to celebrate the 16th birthday of the Governor’s first son, Hayatula Bello, in whose name Hayat Foundation was initiated.

While inaugurating the projects – Eika-Ohizenyi Community Clinic and Al-Dabiya Primary and Secondary School, also in the community, the Governor particularly lauded the vision of the founding fathers of the school initially conceived and operated as an Islamic school but later expanded to offer both Islamic and Western education.

In appreciation of the efforts of his wife to change the fortunes of her people through the initiatives, the Governor declared free education for pupils of the school as well as secondment of teachers to strengthen the man-power need of the school.

He also revealed that the administration would ensure construction of the access road to the school in addition to the provision of a bus to facilitate academic activities in the school.

The Governor’s wife said the projects signified special homecoming for her, noting that the clinic would run three days free medicare for residents of the community.

She commended her husband for providing whole-hearted support for the success of the projects, noting that he had been there for her and Hayat Foundation in all its undertakings.