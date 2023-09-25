Uzodimma emphasises healthcare access at Hot 99.5 FM Station live programme

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has highlighted government’s commitment to healthcare through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), noting that doing so is one of the things his government owes the people by way of service.

The Governor spoke on Sunday on a live programme when he visited Hot 99.5 FM Owerri, to inspect some facilities of the broadcast house.

He was accompanied by the Founder of the Radio station, Sen. Chris Anyanwu, Sen Osita Izunaso ( Imo West), former Minister of State, Science and Technology, Chief Henry Ikoh and other political appointees.

Fielding questions at the studio on Igbo programme, the governor shedded light on his government’s efforts to ensure access to healthcare for the people of Imo State through the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

Governor Uzodinma emphasised the importance of prioritising healthcare and ensuring that every citizen has access to quality medical services, particularly those living in the villages.

He brought to the fore the significance of the BHCPF in achieving this goal, stating that it plays a vital role in providing essential health services to the most vulnerable populations in Imo State.

Governor Uzodimma said: “The Basic Health Care Provision Fund is a crucial initiative that we have implemented to bridge the healthcare gap and improve the well-being of our people.

“Through this fund, we are working tirelessly to ensure that every resident of Imo State has access to quality healthcare services, regardless of their socio-economic status.”

Governor Uzodinma further elaborated on his government’s specific initiatives and strategies to effectively utilize the BHCPF including the operation of mobile clinic with ambulances properly fitted with drugs and other gadgets to deal with emergency situations in the villages.

He outlined plans to upgrade healthcare facilities, equip them with modern medical equipment, and attract qualified healthcare professionals to provide comprehensive and accessible healthcare services across Imo State.

His words: “Our commitment to healthcare extends beyond mere rhetoric. We have allocated substantial resources to revamp our healthcare infrastructure and enhance the capacity of our healthcare workforce.

“Through collaborative efforts with relevant stakeholders, we are dedicated to achieving universal health coverage and improving the health outcomes of our citizens.”

Though the governor’s visit to Hot 99.5 FM Owerri served as an opportunity to engage with the media and the public, allowing them to gain insight into his government’s healthcare agenda and the tangible steps being taken to ensure accessible and quality healthcare services for all residents of Imo State, however, he has on different occasions appeared on live phone in radio programmes involving many of the stations operating in Imo State.