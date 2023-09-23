Mayor of Houston Texas endorses Fidelity Bank’s Trade Expo

Saturday, September 23, 2023 9:30 pm


Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, MD, Fidelity Bank

Fidelity Bank’s upcoming trade expo tagged, the Fidelity International Trade and Creative Connect (FITCC Houston), has received a major boost as the Mayor, City of Houston, Sylvester Turner, has termed it, “A catalyst to support bilateral trade between Nigeria and Houston; and an opportunity for the Houston community and the diaspora to explore emerging trends, forge new partnerships and unlock new possibilities”.

This was made known in a video message recently issued by the mayor. In the one-minute clip obtained by our journalist, the Mayor Turner highlighted the several side attractions scheduled for FITCC Houston and encouraged businesses to take advantage of the expo to expand their businesses beyond borders.

The event is scheduled for Tuesday, 24 and Wednesday, 25th October 2023 at the George R. Brown Convention Center,1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston, Texas 77010. The bank will be hosting exporters, leading businesses, entrepreneurs, investors and regulators operating in the commodity, service, creative, fashion and FinTech sectors in Nigeria and the United States with the view of promoting Nigeria’s non-oil exports and facilitating integrations to global supply-chain networks.

Watch Mayor Turner’s video here:

Register to attend the event at www.fitccusa.com

 

