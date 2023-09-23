Acting CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, assumes duty 

Acting CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, assumes duty 

Saturday, September 23, 2023 3:02 pm


Dr Olayemi Michael Cardoso

Dr Olayemi Michael Cardoso

The acting Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr Olayemi Cardoso, on Friday, formally assumed duty.

According to a statement by
Isa AbdulMumin, CBN’s Director, Corporate Communications, Cardoso’s resumption in acting capacity is pending his confirmation by the Senate.

“This follows the resignation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele as Governor of the CBN.

“Similarly, the Deputy-Governors-designate have also assumed duty, in acting capacities.

“This is sequel to the formal resignation of Mr Folashodun Shonubi, Mrs Aishah Ahmad, Mr Edward Adamu and Dr Kingsley Obiora as deputy governors.

“Cardoso and his colleagues subscribed to the relevant oaths of office at a brief ceremony held at the Bank’s Head Office in Abuja,” AbdulMumin said.

He said that they had since settled down to the task of administering monetary and financial sector policies of the Federal Government.

Cardoso was nominated by President Bola Tinubu as CBN governor on September 15.

Tinubu also nominated Emem Usoro, Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Bala Bello as deputy governors.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Iwuanyanwu: quits politics 1 hour ago

    Killings in South East completely unacceptable – Iwuanyanwu
    Ebun Olu-Adegboruwa 2 hours ago

    The crucial verdicts
    King Sunny Ade, right, and Chief Bolarinwa Abioro 4 hours ago

    The  Epic Battle Between King Sunny Ade and Chief Bolarinwa Abioro
    Concerned Youths of Ekpeye in peaceful protest asking for justice for the late SP Bako Angbashim, Ahoada Division murdered by One Gift David Okpara alias 2 Baba and gang. 6 hours ago

    #JusticeforBako: We’ll capture 2 Baba within two weeks – Police
    20 hours ago

    National Obstetric Fistula Centre adopts Mrs Obaseki’s VVF programme
    21 hours ago

    President Tinubu Congratulates Professor Amadi for Winning the 2023 Nigeria Prize For Science
    Kong Sunny Ade 22 hours ago

    Sunny Ade at 77: What you need to know about him
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 1 day ago

    Kogi guber: SDP accuses APC of plots against herders