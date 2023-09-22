Two schools Principal suspended for collection of illegal levies

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Two School Principals of Rivers State Government Secondary Schools have been suspended indefinitely over alleged illegal collection of various levies from parents.

The Executive Chairman of Universal Basic Education Board in Rivers State, Fyneface Akah announced their suspension today in Port Harcourt.

The principals in the slammer are of the Community Secondary in Rumuagholu and Senior Secondary section of Community School, Okoro-Nu-Odo in Obio Akpor Local Government Area.

Dr Akah directed all Head Teachers and Principals who have collected such illegal charges to refund parents immediately or face the consequences.

He emphasised that UBE schools remain free in Rivers State and the state government is committed to providing a conducive environment for teaching and learning.

It would be recalled that yesterday, parents of public whose children attend Public schools in Rivers State complained to Journalists about the huge financial burdens they were facing as their children and wards are resuming new classes in this academic session.

Some of the Parents who volunteered to speak to Journalists said they are paying between N20,000 and N30,000 for items such as uniforms, notebooks and other materials.

Our Correspondent reports that the suspension of the two Principals was a fallout from the meeting Rivers State Ministry of Education with the principals of public schools for a meeting today following reports of collection of illegal fees in some schools.

This sequel to the outcry by some parents who accused some school principals of collecting illegal charges from students before admitting them to their schools.

During the meeting,Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, insisted that education in public schools in the state is free.

Prof Mmom warned that any school principal or headmaster caught collecting illegal charges from students will face the full wrath of the government.

He added that the parents only pay for the school uniform and feeding of their children.

However,some Principals who on condition of anonymity lament that the Ministry insisting that no money should be collected but the state government is not providing imprest and teaching to run the schools.