President Tinubu Congratulates Professor Amadi for Winning the 2023 Nigeria Prize For Science

*It’s For His Innovative Respiratory Technologies for Newborns

President Bola Tinubu joins Nigerians, the academia, and the scientific community in congratulating Professor Hippolite Amadi for being awarded the 2023 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Science.

The Advisory Board of The Nigeria Prize for Science on Thursday announced Professor Amadi’s novel scientific work on respiratory technologies for preserving the lives of Nigerian newborns as the winner of the 2023 edition of The Nigeria Prize for Science.

The winning innovations comprise a non-invasive Neonatal Ventilator, an Oxygen Delivery Blender System, and an Oxygen Splitter System, all powered by solar energy.

These innovations have undergone testing in various Nigerian hospitals and have proven to be cost-effective, leading to significant reductions in neonatal care expenses.

Professor Amadi, a distinguished Professor of Medical Technology at Imo State University and a visiting Professor of Medical Engineering and Technology at Imperial College London, was honored for his groundbreaking respiratory technologies for newborns.

Commending this innovative healthcare solution, President Tinubu expresses delight that the Nigerian scientist’s innovation has already reduced neonatal care costs significantly and saved lives in verified hospitals that have adopted the use of the solar-powered neonatal ventilator.

The President commends Professor Amadi for leveraging his extensive background in medical engineering and technology, with a special focus on affordable medical systems, for the betterment, progress, and benefit of Nigerians and humanity in general.

He notes that this significant work by this great Nigerian scientist will contribute to keeping more Nigerian children alive after birth and preparing them for a better future as positive changemakers and influencers both at home and abroad.

Furthermore, the President extends his gratitude to Nigeria LNG Limited for awarding Professor Amadi the $100,000 Prize for pioneering the neonatal care innovation, emphasizing that this gesture aligns with the Nigerian government’s commitment to collaborate with the private sector and academia to achieve more successes in critical sectors of Nigeria’s economy, including healthcare, education, technology, and innovation.