Kogi guber: SDP accuses APC of plots against herders

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi StateRichard Elesho

Muri/Sam Gubernatorial Campaign Council of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has alerted the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General Department of State Security (DSS) of a planned attack on Fulani settlements in the Eastern senatorial district of Kogi State in order to ignite ethnic crisis in the area before the governorship elections slated for November 11, 2023.

In a petition written to the security chiefs by the legal counsel to the Council, Realwan Okpanachi Esq, the campaign called for urgent protection for Fulani settlements across the East of the state to preempt the plan allegedly hatched by the APC-led state government.

The campaign council alleged further that the Governor Yahaya Bello-led APC government plans to ignite bloodletting in their desperation to suppress votes from Kogi East senatorial district.

The petition specifically named Friday Makama, an APC chieftain, as the kingpin of the evil operation planned to commence from this weekend.

“Makama is on the security files for his serial attacks on Fulani communities in the Igala-Mela Odolu Local Government of the State dating back to 2001

“Makama, whoe was recently hurriedly appointed the Director-General of an Illegal Directorate for the Recovery of Firearms by Mr Bello, is detailed to despatch several other gangs of thugs to five Local Governments this weekend to attack herders and provoke them to a reprisal attack against the indigenes of the area.

“The thugs, according to information available to the council, are instructed to open fire on cows and their herders in Omala, Dekina, Ofu, Olamaboro, and Ankpa LGAs. The five LGAs targeted for this despicable operation hold over 30% of the registered voters of the state,” the petitioner claimed.

The campaign described the alleged plot as most despicable and malevolent, urging the security chiefs to take the alert seriously.

The council pointed out that within this week alone, known thugs allegedly loyal to the ruling party in the state welding AK47 rifles have attacked the communities of Ugwolawo and Ajiyolo-Ojaji to burn down houses and vehicles.

“One of the cars is the official public address system carrier of the SDP which plays campaign jingles at events.”

The council equally lamented how the state secretariat and campaign headquarters of SDP was set ablaze thrice and successfully burnt down including vehicles parked in the compound on 9th of July by a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Bello, one Abdulraham “Little”.

“Even today, Thursday, 21st September, 2023 thugs are moving around in Kogi Government Toyota Hilux Pick-up vans destroyed our campaign billboards across Dekina LGA unchallenged.”

The council appealed to Nigerians of conscience to “add their voice to the plight of the endangered people of Kogi State who are threatened by the violent activities of a man who has taken the oath to protect their lives and properties.”