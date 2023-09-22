Breaking: Many injured as police teargas, disperse Mohbad’s fans at Lekki toll gate (Video)

Friday, September 22, 2023 1:28 am


By Nehru Odeh

What was initially planned as a peaceful candlelight procession turned chaotic on Thursday night when police teargassed sympathizers of late Afrobeats musician Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.Mohbad at Lekki Toll Gate in Victoria island, Lagos.

According to the Vanguard, the sympathizers had gathered at the toll gate to pay tributes to the late singer and demand justice.

However, their protest was met with a strong resistance as tear gas was used to disperse them.

The protest, initiated by the late singer’s management, started at 5 pm, while a tribute concert took place at Muri Okunola Park at 8 pm.

The candlelight procession organised to honor Mohbad, who tragically passed away was graced by several fans, friends, and fellow musicians, however, escalated into chaos as the police attempted to disperse the crowd, the Vanguard reported.

“According to reports, a large number of people were hurt during the encounter with law enforcement.

But some other protesters had gathered at the Lekki toll gate hours afer the candlelight procession organised attended by celebrities had ended. It was gathered that this were the protesters dispersed by the police.

“Mohbad’s death last Tuesday raised concerns, as an accusing finger was pointed at the Marlian Record Label’s owner Afeez Fashola professionally known as Naira Marley.

“Also, there have been allegations and counter-allegations from his distant relatives over his estate in the early days of his demise.

“Both Nigeria police and Lagos police command vowed to probe his death, as the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also asked that the Department of State Service (DSS) to join in the investigation.

Watch the video here

