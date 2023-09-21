I’m sorry, Shaibu begs Obaseki, says we need to work together

By Jethro Ibileke

The embattled Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has formally tendered unreserved apology to his principal, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

He announced this on Thursday, shortly after he hosted a delegation of the Catholic Men Organization, CWO, Archdiocese of Benin at his residence.

The catholic delegation was led by Barrister Austin Odigie, Chairman CMO, Archdiocese of Benin, who presented an official letter from the Catholic Archbishop, Benin Metropolitan See, on the proposed investiture of Shaibu as grand patron of CMO.

According to him: “I have resumed in my new office, though it is still under renovation.

“Like I have always told people, I am a loyal servant who will always support the Governor. It is a vow which nothing can change.

“I am only wish that the relationship we had comes back. I am really missing my Governor; I know God will touch my Governor’s heart and those who are trying to cause division between us do not mean well. If there is any mistake I have made as human, it was not out of wickedness. I have a very clean heart.

“I appeal to the Governor, if there is anything that I don’t know I have done wrong, please forgive me and let’s continue, as we have always been the envy of many states; it is still possible.

“I am sorry my Governor and we need to keep working together,” Shaibu added.