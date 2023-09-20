Security beefed up in Kano ahead of Wednesday governorship Tribunal judgement

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Security has been beefed up in Kano ahead of Wednesday governorship election tribunal judgement.

Our Correspondent who moved round Kano metropolis Tuesday night observed heavy security presence at strategic locations within the ancient commercial city.

The tight security arrangement followed palpable tension gripping the highly political-conscious state, as supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), ponder on what would be the verdict of the tribunal sitting on Miller Road, Bompai, Kano.

However, the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel convoked a meeting of all security chiefs in the state Tuesday evening, where strategies were mapped out on how to contend with the situation.

A Statement released by the police Tuesday night indicated that security agencies are fully prepared to protect lives and property as the tribunal gives its verdict.

The state police Command has also issued advisories ahead of the judgement.

The statement signed by the Command’s spokesman, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Gumel, assured residents of peace and order before, during and after the tribunal verdict.

According to the statement: “In view of the judgement of the Governorship Elections Petitions Tribunal scheduled for Wednesday, 20th September 2023, the Kano State Commissioner of Police, CP Muhammad Usaini Gumel, FIPMA, psc in liaison with other heads of security agencies and tribunal secretariat working in the state, has since deployed adequate personnel and equipment to identified strategic locations in the state to ensure security of lives and property; and to forestall any attempt to cause disturbance or breakdown of law and order.

“While the police and security agencies in the state are assuring the good people of the state of adequate security before, during and after the declaration of the tribunal judgment, residents of Kano state are also expected to play their part of avoiding the breakdown of law and order.

“In view of this, the following advisories are issued: Clustering or engaging in mass violent actions or processions, protests or celebrations that may trigger violence should be avoided.

“Members of the public should note that only those with proper identification will be granted access into the tribunal premises (Miller Road).

“Cameras, smartphones or any means of transmitting the part of the judgment constitute contempt and violators will be sanctioned.

“Unguarded statements that can cause unnecessary tension or undermine the security arrangements and the sanctity of the judicial system should be guarded against.

“On the overall, CP Gumel wishes the peace-loving residents of Kano that the police will not give room for any unscrupulous person(s) to jeopardize the security arrangements, and as such residents are advised to go about their daily activities.”

(security chiefs in Kano after the meeting convened by CP Gumel)