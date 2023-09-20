Police gun down four Members Of ‘2Baba’ Gang

*Paraded Seven Policemen for alleged extortion,misconduct

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has gun down four of members of most wanted Cult kingpin Gift David Okpara who killed SP Bako Angbashim.

The four members were gunned down on 10th September when Police engaged them in a gun duel in their hideout at Odemude community in Ahoad-East Local Government area.

Also,the Rivers State Police Command has paraded seven Police Officer for alleged professional ranging from extortion and abuse of human rights.

Parading the Police Officers at Police headquarters,Moscow road,Port Harcourt,CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka said crime and criminality knows no status,whether you are a Police or civilian.

CP Emeka said investigation is ongoing and the Police will not cover anybody.

However,Rivers Police command cautions against going on social media to blackmail Police cautioning any human right abuse should first be reported to the Police command and not the social media.

CP Emeka disclosed that the IGP,AIG,CP never sent any Police Officer to commit crime. He advised Police personnel to live beyond normal standard of discipline.

He said when investigation is finished,necessary disciplinary procedure will follow in the case.

Recall that one Singer and Skirt Maker Uche P Okoye popularly known as Kay Persona,a Social Media Influencer had posted a viral video narrating how he was arrested and a demand of N150,000 was made to set him free, but ended paying N50,000 cash after negotiation after sleeping in detention till the next day.

Meanwhile, Peter Chukwu,the lawyer to the Social media influencer, who was allegedly extorted N50,000 commended the CP for the arrest and urged him to continue with investigation and do the needful .

CP Emeka also announced that Police Officer who shot dead Alafuro Peterside in a point blank range in the presence of his family in Port Harcourt has been dismissed from the Police Force and would be charged to court soon for murder.

The CP Emeka further disclosed that the Command Strike Force last week Sunday,arrested two male suspects,Chibuike Irona and Michael Ibe in a black Toyota Camry at Igwuruta,Ikwerre Local Government Area, and recovered three locally made pistols.

Last week Sunday, the operatives of the command arrested one ThankGod Barine, while trying to rob one Sam Saturday at kira in Tai,Local Government Area.

One locally made gun was recovered from the suspect.

In the same vein a suspected cultist,one Siga was arrested on 13th September, 2023, by men of Anti-cultism unit when he was about to sell AK 47 riffle at B-Dere community in Gokana Local Government Area.

CP Emeka also disclosed that three suspects one ‘Super’, George and Isaac was arredted for murder of Progress Izuo and harvesting of his male organ at Abua/Odual LGA

He said the suspects have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department,PortHarcourt for discrete investigation.