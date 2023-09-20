Police gun down four Members Of ‘2Baba’ Gang

Police gun down four Members Of ‘2Baba’ Gang

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 11:14 am


Police officers paraded for extortion and other misconduct in Port Harcourt

Police officers paraded for extortion and other misconduct in Port Harcourt

 

*Paraded Seven Policemen for alleged extortion,misconduct

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Police Command has gun down four of members of most wanted Cult kingpin Gift David Okpara who killed SP Bako Angbashim.

The four members were gunned down on 10th September when Police engaged them in a gun duel in their hideout at Odemude community in Ahoad-East Local Government area.

Also,the Rivers State Police Command has paraded seven Police Officer for alleged professional ranging from extortion and abuse of human rights.

Parading the Police Officers at Police headquarters,Moscow road,Port Harcourt,CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka said crime and criminality knows no status,whether you are a Police or civilian.

CP Emeka said investigation is ongoing and the Police will not cover anybody.

However,Rivers Police command cautions against going on social media to blackmail Police cautioning any human right abuse should first be reported to the Police command and not the social media.

CP Emeka disclosed that the IGP,AIG,CP never sent any Police Officer to commit crime. He advised Police personnel to live beyond normal standard of discipline.

He said when investigation is finished,necessary disciplinary procedure will follow in the case.

Recall that one Singer and Skirt Maker Uche P Okoye popularly known as Kay Persona,a Social Media Influencer had posted a viral video narrating how he was arrested and a demand of N150,000 was made to set him free, but ended paying N50,000 cash after negotiation after sleeping in detention till the next day.

Meanwhile, Peter Chukwu,the lawyer to the Social media influencer, who was allegedly extorted N50,000 commended the CP for the arrest and urged him to continue with investigation and do the needful .

CP Emeka also announced that Police Officer who shot dead Alafuro Peterside in a point blank range in the presence of his family in Port Harcourt has been dismissed from the Police Force and would be charged to court soon for murder.

The CP Emeka further disclosed that the Command Strike Force last week Sunday,arrested two male suspects,Chibuike Irona and Michael Ibe in a black Toyota Camry at Igwuruta,Ikwerre Local Government Area, and recovered three locally made pistols.

Last week Sunday, the operatives of the command arrested one ThankGod Barine, while trying to rob one Sam Saturday at kira in Tai,Local Government Area.
One locally made gun was recovered from the suspect.

In the same vein a suspected cultist,one Siga was arrested on 13th September, 2023, by men of Anti-cultism unit when he was about to sell AK 47 riffle at B-Dere community in Gokana Local Government Area.

CP Emeka also disclosed that three suspects one ‘Super’, George and Isaac was arredted for murder of Progress Izuo and harvesting of his male organ at Abua/Odual LGA

He said the suspects have been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department,PortHarcourt for discrete investigation.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dantiye received members of the Committee for International Peace Day and launch of Peace Magazine headed by the Managing Director of Radio Kano, Comrade Hisham Habib 24 mins ago

    Kano plans big for international peace day
    The state commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Asiru Idris, receiving the award from Tijani Abdulkareem 2 hours ago

    Again, Kogi wins fiscal transparency, accountability award
    Gov Oyebanji and WEMABOD team 2 hours ago

    Ekiti seals deal with WEMABOD on Informal Sector, Real estate development
    Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel convoked a meeting of all security chiefs in the state Tuesday evening 4 hours ago

    Security beefed up in Kano ahead of Wednesday governorship Tribunal judgement
    4 hours ago

    Adebola Akin-Bright whose intestine got missing is dead
    President BolaTinubu addressed the 78th UN General Assembly  5 hours ago

    At UN, President Tinubu, advocates sanctions for companies, persons smuggling arms, minerals out of Africa
    15 hours ago

    Obasanjo, Obadide and Obajoko: A Tale of Tradition, Attrition and Perdition
    Governor Alex Otti 16 hours ago

    Aides of former Governors,Orji, Ikpeazu make Ottis  fresh list of appointees