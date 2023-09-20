Main reason Kano tribunal declared Gawuna victorious, kicked out Governor Yusuf

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh /Kano

Supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Wednesday, jubilated as the Governorship Tribunal sitting at the Miller Road High Court declared former Deputy Governor of the State and APC Governorship Candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna as the rightful winner of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The three-member tribunal chaired by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay, sacked Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a fresh Certificate of Return to Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the APC.

Part of the reasons for Governor Yusuf’s sack was that his name was not in the NNPP register submitted to INEC, the issue of over-voting, among others.

However, security agencies are fully on ground to avert any possible crisis as a result of the tribunal judgement.

For fear of the unknown, residents of the Sabon Gari area of Kano, a pre-dominantly non-native community ran helter-skelter as most people closed their business premises, when news of the tribunal ruling filtered in.

Though Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf was in Abuja when the judgement was delivered, there are strong indications that the NNPP may appeal the judgement.

The ancient commercial city of Kano remains peaceful and calm as at the time of filling this report.

Details later…