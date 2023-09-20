Ekiti seals deal with WEMABOD on Informal Sector, Real estate development

EKiti State Government has sealed a deal with WEMABOD Limited, a subsidiary of Odua Investment Company, on some areas of collaboration between the State and the organization.

Ekiti State Governor , Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who received the management and board of WEMABOD at the State Liaison Office in Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday signed an agreement with the company on three key areas- development of the informal sector of the state, real estate investment and housing scheme.

The Governor said at the meeting that he was excited WEMABOD’s management was ready to change the narratives in terms of benefits accruable to the state on its investment in the company. He also commended the management of the company for taking steps at addressing various demands made by his adminstration.

Governor Oyebanji said he was bent on activating all economic potentials and development prospects of the state with focus on completing ongoing projects and kick-starting new ones in a bid to build a more viable economy for the state and provide the people access to opportunities irrespective of their social status.

“We are a government running on continuity of good governance and shared prosperity agenda, so we are looking at platforms and areas where we can collaborate to grow our economy and grow the balance sheet of WEMABOD. I am really satisfied and excited about our discussions”, the Governor said.

“One thing that I love about this whole thing is the frankness and the platform it offers for both entities to understand and discuss areas of concerns. I am grateful to the management of WEMABOD and I am excited as I see a clear light at the end of the tunnel” he added.

WEMABOD Board Chairman, Mr Emmanuel Efuntayo who commended the Ekiti State Government for creating critical ministries which are important to fastracking investment and economic activities, expressed the readiness of the company to support the Government’s innovative programmes and work out modalities for implementing the agreement immediately.

Also, the Managing Director of the Company, Mr Oluyemi Ejidiran who lauded Governor Oyebanji’s effort at making life better for the people, said they were already working on how to bring the state into the limelight in the real estate business.

The meeting was attended by EKiti State Commissioner for Investment, Trade and Industry, Mrs Omotayo Adeola as well as the executive directors of the company.

WEMABOD is a subsidiary of the Odua Investment Company, which is jointly owned by the six southwestern states.