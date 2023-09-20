Adebola Akin-Bright whose intestine got missing is dead

The 12 year-old boy, Adebola Akin-Bright, the 12-year-old boy whose intestine allegedly went missing at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), died on Tuesday.

Tragedy struck when the boy developed complications at home and was rushed to the hospital where, unfortunately, he died.

When the controversy of missing intestines was raging, the boy’s mother, Debola Abiodu, according to QED report, demanded probe.

However, LASUTH denied having hand in the missing intestines.

However, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who visited Bright in the hospital on Sunday said: “After listening to Debola’s mum and the medical officers in charge of his care, I gave him my word that I would not only take over his medical care and expenses, I would also ensure that everything is done to get him better, and back at home with his loved ones,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said after the visit.