Oyebanji Hails Moremi Ojudu’s Appointment, Thanks President Tinubu

Oyebanji Hails Moremi Ojudu’s Appointment, Thanks President Tinubu

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 12:09 pm


Moremi Ojudu

The Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated Miss Moremi Ojudu, on her appointment as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on Community Engagement.

The Governor also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment, which came few months after the appointments of Mr Dele Alake as Minister of Solid Minerals and Hon Ibrahim Olanrewaju as Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly Affairs (House of Representatives) as well as the emergence of Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as Leader of the Senate.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media), Mr Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday, Governor Oyebanji said he is confident that more indigenes of the state would soon get Federal Government appointments.

Governor Oyebanji

Moremi Ojudu

Moremi Ojudu

Miss Ojudu’s appointment as a welcome development, stressing that the renowned activist and Public Relations practitioner, possesses the experience, exposure and expertise required to excel in her new assignment. He said he was happy the President found her worthy of such significant role in his government.

The Governor said he is optimistic that Miss Ojudu would excel in her new role as the President’s SSA Community Engagement giving her antecedence as a celebrated political communicator, activist and public relations practitioner, who had previously played some significant roles in the country’s political process.

Governor Oyebanji urged the newly appointed Presidential aide to deploy her energy, tact and mobilisation skills in building an excellent relationship between the Presidency and various communities and groups, a development he said is crucial to the country’s political stability.

“It is a call to serve and I trust Miss Ojudu’s capacity to make a huge success of the new assignment. On behalf of the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I extend our heartfelt appreciation to the President for this great honour and recognition accorded her”, the Governor added.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dantiye received members of the Committee for International Peace Day and launch of Peace Magazine headed by the Managing Director of Radio Kano, Comrade Hisham Habib 29 mins ago

    Kano plans big for international peace day
    Police officers paraded for extortion and other misconduct in Port Harcourt 2 hours ago

    Police gun down four Members Of ‘2Baba’ Gang
    The state commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Asiru Idris, receiving the award from Tijani Abdulkareem 2 hours ago

    Again, Kogi wins fiscal transparency, accountability award
    Gov Oyebanji and WEMABOD team 2 hours ago

    Ekiti seals deal with WEMABOD on Informal Sector, Real estate development
    Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel convoked a meeting of all security chiefs in the state Tuesday evening 4 hours ago

    Security beefed up in Kano ahead of Wednesday governorship Tribunal judgement
    4 hours ago

    Adebola Akin-Bright whose intestine got missing is dead
    President BolaTinubu addressed the 78th UN General Assembly  5 hours ago

    At UN, President Tinubu, advocates sanctions for companies, persons smuggling arms, minerals out of Africa
    15 hours ago

    Obasanjo, Obadide and Obajoko: A Tale of Tradition, Attrition and Perdition