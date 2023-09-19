For a start, ExxonMobil pledges nearly 40,000bpd in new Nigerian production

For a start, ExxonMobil pledges nearly 40,000bpd in new Nigerian production

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 3:30 pm


Presidents Tinubu, right of centre, and Azali Assoumani

President Tinubu, right, and ExxonMobil President of Global Upstream Operations, Liam Mallon

*President Tinubu Tells Global Energy Industry: “Nigeria Has the Resources, the Leadership, We Have Never Been More Ready For Business” 

President Bola Tinubu played host to a delegation consisting of the global leadership of an Oil & Gas transnational giant, ExxonMobil, on Monday in New York, where he made his position known that Nigeria is no longer settling for crumbs and leftovers on the investment agenda of the world’s most prolific energy conglomerates, saying “Nigeria has never been more ready for business than it is now.”

President Tinubu says that, following an illustrious private sector career as a professional accountant in the oil & gas industry, he has proven his capacity to take difficult decisions as President and is best prepared to solve problems and crush all bottlenecks standing in the way of new and large-scale capital flowing into Nigeria’s oil & gas industry.

“The knotty issues require direct supervision on my part. Despite many contending obligations, I will sit down and oversee the process of removing these encumbrances to job and wealth creation for the Nigerian people. We know the industry. We grew up in it. We are positioned to solve the problems, and we are pragmatic, and we will solve the problem,” the President firmly assured.

ExxonMobil President of Global Upstream Operations, Liam Mallon, assured President Tinubu that he is aware of the new and personal commitment that the President is bringing to bear on behalf of Nigeria and is well placed to reciprocate the President’s efforts with new investment as he pledged new production of nearly 40,000bpd in its Nigerian operations in phase one of a new investment push in Nigeria.

“What you told us was that your team would collaborate with us, and that has proven true. We have made significant progress since we last met. We are growing our production, and we are working hard on expanding in the deepwater production. We appreciate your efforts, and we will respond in kind. The time is right. Thank you for your leadership,” the ExxonMobil President stated.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Dantiye received members of the Committee for International Peace Day and launch of Peace Magazine headed by the Managing Director of Radio Kano, Comrade Hisham Habib 27 mins ago

    Kano plans big for international peace day
    Police officers paraded for extortion and other misconduct in Port Harcourt 2 hours ago

    Police gun down four Members Of ‘2Baba’ Gang
    The state commissioner for Finance, Budget and Planning, Asiru Idris, receiving the award from Tijani Abdulkareem 2 hours ago

    Again, Kogi wins fiscal transparency, accountability award
    Gov Oyebanji and WEMABOD team 2 hours ago

    Ekiti seals deal with WEMABOD on Informal Sector, Real estate development
    Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel convoked a meeting of all security chiefs in the state Tuesday evening 4 hours ago

    Security beefed up in Kano ahead of Wednesday governorship Tribunal judgement
    4 hours ago

    Adebola Akin-Bright whose intestine got missing is dead
    President BolaTinubu addressed the 78th UN General Assembly  5 hours ago

    At UN, President Tinubu, advocates sanctions for companies, persons smuggling arms, minerals out of Africa
    15 hours ago

    Obasanjo, Obadide and Obajoko: A Tale of Tradition, Attrition and Perdition