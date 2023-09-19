Aides of former Governors,Orji, Ikpeazu make Ottis  fresh list of appointees

By Sam Obinna Ibe/Umuahia

Three months into the life span of his administration, Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Chioma Otti has announced another set of fresh appointments that would assist him in piloting the affairs of the state, including two former aides of former Governors of Abia State, Dr T A Orji and Dr Okezie Ikpeazu respectively.

In a press statement issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Kazie Uko, Tuesday afternoon, made available to the TheNEWS in Umuahia, the release names the following under listed officers as: Kingsley Nkemakolam Agomoh, GM, Umuahia Capital Development Authority; Justice K. C. Nwankpa (Retired), Ombudsman; Prof. Udochukwu Ogbonna, Chairman, Board of Internal Revenue (Subject to Confirmation of Abia House of Assembly and Dr. Lilian Ezenwa – Senior Special Assistant, Ease of Doing Business

Others: Prof. Vincent Eze Onwe, Provost, Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu; Mr. Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Principal Secretary/Chief Strategy Officer; Godson Anucha, Senior Special Assistant, Labour Relations.

Also appointed are: Miss Ure Abazie, DGM, Abia State Orientation Agency; Dr. Idika Mba Idika, Head, Government House Clinic; Charles Egonye Technical Assistant to the Governor, Miss Elizabeth Chibuzor Chijioke – Special Assistant, Digital Economy,

Okezie Ezengwa, DGM, ASEPA; Aba, David Anyaele, Special Assistant, Persons Living with Disabilities and Kenechukwu Nwosu, Special Adviser, Education

From the list, it appears Gov Alex Otti has also extended appointment to some of the former aides such as Prof Udochukwu Ogbonna, Chairman, of the Board of Internal Revenue, BIR, Abia State and Kenechukwu Nwosu, former Executive Chairman of Abia State Universal Basic Education, ASUBEC that served under two former Governors, Dr T A Orji and Okezie Ikpeazu.

It will be recalled that former Governor, Dr T A Orji brought back Prof Udochukwu Ogbonna, a chartered accountant from Lagos where he made him the Chairman of the Board of Internal Revenue. He started with Gov Orji and served out his tenure under Okezie Ikpeazu ‘s government.

Similarly, Kenechukwu Nwosu was Secretary of ASUBEB under Sir Michah Onyebuchi during T A Orji’s government, when the late Sir Michah Onyebuchi retired from ASUBEB. Kenechukwu Nwosu was elevated to Executive Chairman of ASUBEB where he served out his tenure under Okezie Ikpeazu ‘s government.

Reacting over the appointment of two former aides of former Governors, the State Chairman of the Labour party, Pastor Ceekay Igara said they are Abians, that the campaign is over, Dr Alex Chioma Otti is a Governor of Abia State and not a Governor any particular political party or section of the State.

He added that what is important is whether they are qualified, competent and have the ability to deliver in line with the policies and programmes of the labour-led administration in the state