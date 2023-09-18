Keep Kano clean Initiative: Governor Yusuf employs 4, 500 street sweepers

*Governor Yusuf worried over dilapidated state of teaching hospital

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Kabir Yusuf has employed 4,500 youths as street sweepers, as part of measures taken to sustain the Keep Kano Clean Initiative launched over the weekend.

The newly employed street sweepers, who are all youths, hitherto unemployed, are expected to engage in sweeping of streets, within Kano metropolis.

Governor Yusuf also purchased 10 additional trucks for refuse evacuation and disposal within Kano metropolis.

He said the programme was part of his campaign promises on environmental sanitation, city beautification and public health promotion.

He flagged-off the Keep Kano Clean Initiative tagged: “Operation Nazafah” at Kofar Kwaru, Emir’s palace, Kano.

Governor Yusuf said under this initiative, the state government has purchased ten additional trucks for refuse evacuation and hired 4,500 street sweepers who are engaged on casual contract under the Refuse Management and Sanitation Board (REMASAB) to maintain the cleaness of all major streets within the metropolis.

“Apart from the 10 additional trucks, we also procured two additional payloaders and repaired many other heavy duty machines/vehicles for the purposes of effective service delivery in refuse management,” he added.

According to him, 3, 000 out of the 4, 500 street cleaners were members of the famous community security volunteers also known as “Askarawan Kwankwasiyya” led by Alhaji Saminu Balago Yakasai while the remaining 1, 500 were the ones engaged by previous administration of Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso who were subjected to a screening excise at the inception of the present administration.

He tasked the beneficiaries of the initiative to render selfless service and dedicate themselves to thier assignment to achieve the desired goal of having a city conducive and safe for habitation by all.

Governor Yusuf maintained that the state government will soon sign a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) for the procession of refuse into fertilizer, a move that will create additional job opportunities, revenue for the government and healthy environment for the city’s habitants.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of REMASAB, Alhaji Amadu Haruna Zago, assured the Governor that his agency will be conducting strict monitoring of the street sweepers’ operation periodically for effective service delivery of the initiative as envisaged by the current administration.

Governor Yusuf worries over dilapidated state of teaching hospital

Also, Governor Yusuf has expressed deep concern over the dilapidated state of Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital (MAWTH) located within the Nassarawa GRA.

He promised to take immediate action for the rehabilitation of the hospital.

According to a Statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, Governor Yusuf, “promises to give the facility a face-lift as provision of quality healthcare services remains a priority of his administration.”

He described MAWTH as one of the most busiest health facilties in the state, and regretted why it has remained in such a dilapidated condition.

Governor Yusuf stated this while addressing journalists, after leading top-government functionaries for an on-the-spot assessment and unscheduled visit the hospital.

He said, “as a teaching hospital for training medical professionals and provision of tertiary medical care, the hospital needs to be overhauled and expand its services, especially maternity services and care for the children.

“It is disheartening to meet the hospital that caters for the medical needs of thousands of patients daily in a condition uncomfortable for human inhabitation, a situation that needs to be checked and corrected.

“I do instruct the management of the hospital to, as a matter of urgency, forward the request for rehabilitation and expansion of the hospital for immediate action to restore the lost glory of the gigantic health facility.”

He charged medical personnel of all cadres to be at their duty posts as at when due and discharge their undertakings according to stipulated rules for the betterment of people of the state and beyond who visit the hospital to access care.

Governor Yusuf assured people of the State that Kano State Government would do all what it takes in the execution of policies that have direct bearing to the lives of people of the state, especially the downtrodden.