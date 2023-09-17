Gov. Otti visits family of beheaded LP chieftain

*Says culprits must be brought to book

By Sam Obinna Ibe/ Umuahia.

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the beheaded Labour Party chieftain,Mr. Maduka Zachery at Umuchioke-Ezieke, Akpukpa, Uturu in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the State.

TheNEWS, two days ago, reported the ugly incident with scores of Abians and residents condemning the dastardly act.

During his visit to the family, Governor Otti regretted the unfortunate incident and urged the bereaved family to take heart.

The Abia Gov said that the deceased was a committed party man, saying that the loss was not just that of the immediate family but to the party and entire State.

Governor Otti assured that all involved in the killing of the deceased must be brought to book and directed security agents in the State to fish out the culprits.

The State chief executive, who noted that it is not easy to endure such a tragic death however noted that no one can reverse what has happened and prayed God to console the immediate family, the Labour Party family and the people of the State.

The Governor who signed the condolence register on arrival was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu and his Justice counterpart, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna,the Second Deputy Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nelson Nmerengwa, among other top government officials.

Meanwhile,the Senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has also expressed shock over the wicked act, while calling on security agencies to fish out the pepertators of this henious crime.

In the same vein, the former Minister of State,Mines and Steel Development,Dr Uche Sampson Ogah and the Brigade Commander of 14 Brigade Commander, Nigerian Army,Ohafia have both also paid condolence visits to the family of beheaded security Chief of their community.