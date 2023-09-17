Gov. Otti visits family of beheaded LP chieftain

Gov. Otti visits family of beheaded LP chieftain

Sunday, September 17, 2023 8:36 am


Governor Otti, left, the late Maduka Zachery, right

Photo collage: Governor Otti, left, the late Maduka Zachery, right

*Says culprits must be brought to book

By Sam Obinna Ibe/ Umuahia.

The Governor of Abia State,  Alex Otti, on Saturday, paid a condolence visit to the family of the beheaded Labour Party chieftain,Mr. Maduka Zachery at Umuchioke-Ezieke, Akpukpa, Uturu in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the State.

TheNEWS, two days ago, reported the ugly incident with scores of Abians and residents condemning the dastardly act.

During his visit to the family, Governor Otti regretted the unfortunate incident and urged the bereaved family to take heart.

The Abia Gov said that the deceased was a committed party man, saying that the loss was not just that of the immediate family but to the party and entire State.

Governor Otti assured that all involved in the killing of the deceased must be brought to book and directed security agents in the State to fish out the culprits.

The State chief executive, who noted that it is not easy to endure such a tragic death however noted that no one can reverse what has happened and prayed God to console the immediate family, the Labour Party family and the people of the State.

The Governor who signed the condolence register on arrival was accompanied on the visit by the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu and his Justice counterpart, Barr. Ikechukwu Uwanna,the Second Deputy Chairman of Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Nelson Nmerengwa, among other top government officials.

Meanwhile,the Senator representing Abia North in the National Assembly, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has also expressed shock over the wicked act, while calling on security agencies to fish out the pepertators of this henious crime.

In the same vein, the former Minister of State,Mines and Steel Development,Dr Uche Sampson Ogah and the Brigade Commander of 14 Brigade Commander, Nigerian Army,Ohafia have both also paid condolence visits to the family of beheaded security Chief of their community.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    12 hours ago

    Monarch, residents laud Gov Otti on commissioning of impassable roads in Aba
    The State Executives of MACBAN, along with national leaders and hundreds of Fulanis, representing all 21 LGAs of Kogi State, visited the Government House to pledge their unwavering support for the Bello-led administration and the APC's flag bearer on Saturday 12 hours ago

    Kogi guber: Miyetti Allah declares support for Ododo
    President Bola Tinubu 15 hours ago

    President Tinubu’ll travel to New York on Sunday for 78th UN General Assembly
    16 hours ago

    Marwa: Tribute to a living legend at 70
    19 hours ago

    Most wanted Gift David Okpara, alias 2 Baba, posts new video from hideout
    The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, left, and Commonwealth Secretary-General, the Rt Hon Patricia Scotland KC, right, with the recipient, Maya Kirti Nanan from Trinidad and Tobago 20 hours ago

    Maya Kirti Nanan from Trinidad and Tobago receives the award for 2023 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year
    President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and with Prime minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi,during Bilateral Meeting with India Prime minister,at Bharat Mandapam,New Delhi,India 10/09/23 20 hours ago

    Taking a Leaf Out of India’s Book
    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 22 hours ago

    Kogi guber: KGSG replies ADC’s Abejide on alleged ‘third term agenda’