It’ll take Igbo 20-25 years of hard work to produce president of Nigeria – Joe Igbokwe

It’ll take Igbo 20-25 years of hard work to produce president of Nigeria – Joe Igbokwe

Saturday, September 16, 2023 7:59 am


Joe Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe

By Nehru Odeh

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Joe Igbokwe has said it would take the Igbo, whom he described as onlookers, 20-25 years of hard work to produce the president of Nigeria.

Igbokwe made this statement while responding to a barrage of criticisms directed at his comment on a Facebook post on Friday, 15 September 2023.

Responding to comments against his earlier position on the Facebook post, Igbokwe, whose continued romance with the All Progressives Congress, has been perceived as betrayal, bootlicking, shameless and unbecoming took time to reply his critics one after the other harshly, without mincing words.

“This is the problem. You terrible and pathetic bigots think you are the best God ever created and this the biggest problem facing Igboland. today.

“Jisienu Ike. Every election year you cry. Play politics. Mbanu. Make friends across Nigeria. Mbanu. Build bridges. Mbanu. We have become onlookers in Nigeria. See 2031 and 2039 is also settled. Continue.

“But know this and have inner peace: it will take any Igbo man 20 -25 yrs of hard work to produce the president of Nigeria,” he maintained.

Igbokwe also referred to the way he had been branded a saboteur, berayal and sell-out, liking his situation to what obtained during the Nigerian civil war. He also said the Igbo were still making the mistakes they made during the civil war.

“We are getting worse by the day and I am worried to the marrows given what I read here. Speak the truth and instantly you become a traitor, saboteur, betrayer, sell out, the kind of stuff we witnessed during the civil war from 1967 to 1970 and Biafra lost many competent, educated and committed Soldiers.

“My take: If you believe that LP won the presidential elections you can believe anything. Shame has enveloped me. Just read the narratives above and you will want to throw up. What has happened to Igbo? We are still making the mistakes we made during the civil war.”

Igbokwe, who has been an active participant in Lagos politics and served as Special Adviser on Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said he had learnt a lot in Lagos politics and lambasted the Igbo for their “selfish sense of superiority, I better than others and paranoid grandiosity.”

“This is our character. Always think that we are the best God ever created. Selfish sense of superiority, I better than others, paranoid grandiosity, etc.

“I have learnt a lot in Lagos politics and I have come to the conclusion that we cannot understand how to play politics. Politics is not buy and sell stuff. It is serious business.

“There is no need listening to some of you. There are Igbo I know that are thinking and they are learning very fast. I cannot waste my precious gift of time on acrimony and division, nonsensical effusions and what have you.”

Igbokwe also referred to the “madness everywhere” in Igboland, as well as the large scale violence, killings and kidnappings perpetuated on a daily basis there, saying “We have destroyed Igboland.”

“Look at your zone today. Madness everywhere: UGM, IPOB, ESN and many others. Igbo killing Igbo, arson, cannibalism, dog eat dog, a zone of anything goes.

“We have destroyed Igboland we used to know. Our economy is gone to wickedness and political irresponsibility, outright madness and we are still talking here. Arrant nonsense. We will receive sense las las,” Igbokwe averred.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State 48 seconds ago

    Kogi guber: KGSG replies ADC’s Abejide on alleged ‘third term agenda’
    File photo: Soyinka and Obi 39 mins ago

    Soyinka insists: You, Peter Obi, did not win the 2023 election
    41 mins ago

    Expert Warns Users of Cooking Gas for Generators
    DATKEM Plaza 2 hours ago

    OGUN: DATKEM and lessons from Daniel’s lawlessness 
    Kano govt. sacks Commissioner, Special Adviser over unguided statements against tribunal judges, vice president 11 hours ago

    Kano governor sacks commissioner, adviser over threats to kill judges
    The Kano/Niger international rail project, expected to boost economic activities between Nigeria and Niger Republic, started from Dawaunu, Kano and terminated at Maradi in Niger Republic. 11 hours ago

    $2 billion Kano/Niger rail project ready by 2025 – Minister
    14 hours ago

    More suspects arrested for murder of SP Bako Angbashim, DPO Ahoada in Rivers
    15 hours ago

    NDDC Partners OGFTZA on Building Industrial Parks