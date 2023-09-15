Governor Namadi appoints JSIEC chairman, 3 Commissioners

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa state Governor, Umar A. Namadi has appointed Auwalu Muhammad Harbo as the chairman of Jigawa State Independent Electoral Commission (JSIEC).

Governor Namadi also approved the appointments of Auwalu Shehu Jahun, Ibrahim Ahmed Sani and Ibrahim Babangida as Electoral Commissioners of JSIEC.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government of Jigawa State, Malam Bala Ibrahim.

Malam Bala Ibrahim explained that the appointments of the appointees is based on merit, competence and personal integrity.

“All the appointees are men of integrity and have been apolitical in their disposition and are therefore capable of discharging their responsibilities,” the SSG said.

Malam Bala Ibrahim added that, “it is expected that the appointees will provide a level playing field to all political parties that will participate in the Local Government elections in the state.”

It could be recalled that, the Jigawa State House of Assembly had screened and confirmed the appointments of the appointees during its sitting on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

The Statement said all the appointments take immediate effect.