Police confirm beheading of LP candidate campaign director in Abia 

Thursday, September 14, 2023 7:38 pm


The late Maduka Zachery

By Sam Obinna Ibe/Umuahia

Police has confirmed the Wednesday night beheading of a 70 -year old man, Mr Maduka Zachery, a native of Ezieke Akpukpa village,Uturu in Isuikwato local government area of Abia State by unidentified gunmen.

The News Magazine gathered that Late Zachery who was the 2023 Campaign Director to a member representing Isuikwato / Umunneochi Federal constituency,Hon Amobi,  was beheaded by the assailants

numbering about 10 . They were said to have wielded pump action guns, cutlasses, and several other weapons and shot their victim dead at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa Community.

The late Maduka Zachery who was the branch Chairman of Uturu Development Union,UDU, was reportedly dragged on the floor before he was finally beheaded and his head  taken away by his killers.

This  incident has created panic. The spate of insecurity in the state along Umunneochi / Isuikwato axis left his family members, friends and relatives in a state of mourning and confusion.

Our Correspondent gathered that the victim was  the head of the Uturu community Security outfit  overseeing the security of the area.

The Police Pubic Relations Officer in the state, ASP Maureen Chioma Chinaka, has confirmed the incident in a statement made available to our correspondent  Thursday.

She pointed out that investigations are currently ongoing to unravel those behind the attack.

The statement read, “Mr. Nmaduka was violently attacked, shot, and beheaded by unidentified assailants while he was at a drinking joint in Amelechi Akpukpa Community.

“Upon receiving this distressing information, a joint  team comprising police and army personnel were swiftly dispatched to the scene.

“Tragically, they recovered Mr. Nmaduka’s lifeless body.

