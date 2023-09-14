Governor Yusuf condoles with Deputy over death of his elder brother

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has condoled with his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo over death of his elder brother Sani Abdullahi Gwarzo.

Sani died on Wednesday at the age of 73 after a brief illness.

He was buried Wednesday afternoon in his country home at Gwarzo Local Government Area, according to Islamic rites.

Governor Yusuf and members of his Executive Council attended the funeral.

A Statement by Governor Yusuf’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, indicated that: “Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf and his entourage has attended the funeral prayers of late Sani Gwarzo, the elder brother to the deputy Govenor, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo.”

The statement added that Malam Sani Gwarzo, a retired Zonal Education Director died in the early hours of after a brief illiness.

“Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf who joined hundreds of Muslim faithfuls at funeral rites held in Gwarzo town, Kano sought for Allah’s rahma to the departed soul.

” The governor also condoled with the family of the deputy Govenor on the irreparable loss of late Malam Sani Abdulsalam.

“We pray for Allah Subbahahu wa Ta’ala to repose of the soul of late Malam Sani at the best part of Jannatul Firdausy” prayed the Governor, ” the Statement added.