Insecurity in Rivers: Operation of Tricycles banned in Ikwerre LGA

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Sequel to rising insecurity is some parts of Rivers State

the Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Samuel Osorochi Nwanosike,has banned the operation of tricycles, popularly called “Keke Napep”, with immediate effect.

Ikwerre local government is one neighbouring local governments to the state capital of Port Harcourt City council.

Dr. Nwanosike states that the ban of the operations of “Keke Napep” is sequel to the security reports made available by the security agents in the Local Government.

He vowed that the ban cuts across all the communities of Ikwerre Local Government and enjoins all the security agents within the LGA to apprehend and prosecute any defaulter according to the law.

The ban is contained in a press statement signed by Chris Omodu, the Chief Press Secretary to the Chairman is not specific about the time.

The Ikwerre Council Chairman further explains that the ban is not targeted at anybody or intended to cause hardship on the families of the operators and members of the public who make use of the services, but intends to keep Ikwerre LGA safe and secure for everyone to live and do business in.

Recall that Dr. Nwanosike had on 5th June, 2023, banned the operations of motorcycle in Ikwerre LGA within the hours of 7pm to 6am as a means of curtailing widespread of cult activities within the neighbouring local government areas and that act is recording tremendous success.