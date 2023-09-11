Sanwo-Olu Mourns Akintola Williams, Says His Legacies Can’t Be Forgotten

Sanwo-Olu Mourns Akintola Williams, Says His Legacies Can’t Be Forgotten

Monday, September 11, 2023 5:23 pm


Akintola Williams

Akintola Williams

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the passage of the first indigenous chartered accountant and elder statesman, Akintola Williams, describing his death as colossal loss.

The Governor said the legacies of Akintola Williams, who died at the age of 104 in his house in Lagos, on Monday, cannot be forgotten.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Akintola Williams’ record of service as an accountant of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements will remain indelible for generations to come.

He said the doyen of accounting in Nigeria, who founded the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa, Akintola Williams & Co. in 1952 in Lagos, has brought many honours and pride to Nigeria and Africa, particularly in the financial sector during his lifetime.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also hailed the late centenarian for his pioneering and pacesetting roles in the formation of many institutions in Nigeria, such as the Nigeria Stock Exchange and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, we celebrate the departure of a great legend and the doyen of Accounting in Nigeria, Akintola Williams, who contributed his quota to the financial sector and the economy of Nigeria during his lifetime.

“I commiserate with his family, friends, associates and the entire accountants in Nigeria. I pray for the repose of the soul of the late Akintola Williams and that God grants the financial sector and the deceased family, friends and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

