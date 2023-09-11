Kano: Why Kwankwaso defeated Datti at House of Reps Tribunal

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The immediate-past Commissioner of Rural Development in Kano state, Alhaji Musa Illyasu Kwankwaso has been declared winner of the February 25 House of Representatives election for Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam Federal Constituency.

The Tribunal sitting in Kano nullified the election of Yusuf Umar Datti of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), for his failure to resign his appointment as a lecturer at Bayero University Kano (BUK), 30 days before the election.

The Tribunal presided over by Justice Flora Ngozi Azinge, also faulted Datti’s victory for his inability to prove his membership of the NNPP.

Kwankwaso who came second during the election under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC), was declared winner by the Tribunal.

The National and State House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the Certificate of Return from Datti, and hand it over to Kwankwaso of the APC.

Kwankwaso secured the second-highest number of votes during the election held on February 25, 2023.

Reacting to the ruling, Kwankwaso described it as victory for democracy and commended the judiciary for upholding the Rule of Law.

“I appreciate the judiciary for upholding the rule of law and ensuring that the will of the people prevails. I am ready to fulfill my responsibilities as the elected representative for the Kura/Madobi/Garun Malam constituency,” he added.