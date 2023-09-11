Death of DPO: Police arrest six suspects, Fubara asks security chiefs to smoke out killers dead or alive

Monday, September 11, 2023 11:15 am


Six suspects already arrested on Saturday

*CP deploys new DPO, fortifies Police Station, Community

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubari has charged security agencies in the state to smoke out the killers of late SP Bako Angbashim , the Ahoada Divisional Police Officer, DPO, who was brutality murdered by some criminals at Ahoada on Friday night.

He specifically tasked the security agencies to get the prime suspect (Gift Okpara Okpolowu) aka 2Baba at all costs as a clear statement that the state is not a safe haven for criminals.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara with the security chiefs after the emergency security council meeting on Sunday

Briefing the Press shortly after an Emergency Security Council Meeting in Government House, Port Harcourt on Sunday, September 10, 2023 the Governor who described the incident as unfortunate and barbaric, sympathized with the Nigeria Police and the family of the slain officer, and vowed to make Rivers State unsafe for criminal activities.

Sir Fubara who expressed confidence in the security agencies to apprehend the culprits, said a bounty has been placed on them, while pointing out that Rivers State has never been a safe haven for criminals”

Governor Fubara said “it is really unfortunate that in our state where we are doing everything to reduce crime rate, a group of miscreants portray the state as being unsafe, we honestly feel very sad over this incident. As a government we will not rest until whoever is responsible for this act is brought to book.”

“We have gone further to show our commitment in this issue by placing a bounty on the criminals and also suspended the traditional ruler of that locality. We will do everything on our part to ensure we get to the end of this matter, we must get him at all cost. Rivers state has never and will not be a home of criminality.I believe that the caliber of men that are heading the security unit of the state will do everything within their powers to settle these matters.”

late SP Bako Angbashim slain DPO of Ahoada Division

Those who attended the Emergency Security Meeting include, Brig. Gen. E. U. Effiong, 6 Division Garrison Commander, Nigerian Army; Group Captain A. H. Idris, Commander 115, Special Operation Group; Commodore D.O.C. Igbo, Commander NNS, Pathfinder; CP Polycap Emeka Nwonyi, Rivers State Commissioner of Police; the Director of the Department of State Services, Rivers State Command and Commandant Basil Igwebueze, NSCDC Commandant, Rivers State Command

Meanwhile,Commissioner of Police for Rivers State, CP Nwonyi Emeka Polycarp,has deployed,SP Zuokumor Richard as new Divisional Police Officer for Ahoada Division, while massive hunt for the killer gang members are on.

CP Emeka with his management team and tactical units, conducted an operation on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at approximately 0600hrs in Odumude Community, Ahaoda East LGA, Rivers State with the objective to recover the deceased DPO’s body and conduct an on-the-spot assessment of the community.

During this operation, six suspects were apprehended within the community. Among the items seized were a locally crafted pistol and various charms. These suspects and the confiscated items are currently under police custody and are undergoing interrogation at the State CID, Port Harcourt.

As a result of these developments, the residents of the Community have fled the area.

In addition to a new DPO, SP Zuokumor Richard, the area has been fortified by half a unit of men from Mopol 48, one-third unit from Mopol 19, 56, and tactical teams.

Zuokumor has been tasked with a thorough search of the area, apprehend the culprits responsible for the DPO’s demise, recovery of the body, and location of any operational weapons used. This operation will continue ,while the investigation remains ongoing.

 

