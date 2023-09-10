President Tinubu to meet UAE authorities during stopover in Abu Dhabi

Sunday, September 10, 2023 4:11 pm


President Bola Tinubu will meet with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a technical stopover in Abu Dhabi, UAE, after the President’s departure from New Delhi, India.

The meeting will serve as a follow-up discussion to address specific, salient issues within the bilateral relationship after conversations held during a recent visit by the UAE Ambassador to the President at the State House in Abuja.

The President is maximizing the opportunity of the stopover to equally advance his investment promotion objectives with high-level authorities in the public and private sectors of the United Arab Emirates.

Following a successful investment drive on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit, active participation in the G-20 Summit, and a productive stopover in the UAE, the President is expected to return to Abuja immediately following the bilateral engagement.

See photos of President Tinubu’s engagements at the G-20 meeting in India below:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and with Prime minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi,during Bilateral Meeting with India Prime minister,at Bharat Mandapam,New Delhi,India 10/09/23

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with Prime minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi,during Bilateral Meeting with India Prime minister,at Bharat Mandapam,New Delhi,India 10/09/23

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and with Prime minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi,during Bilateral Meeting with India Prime minister,at Bharat Mandapam,New Delhi,India 10/09/23

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with Prime minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi,during Bilateral Meeting with India Prime minister,at Bharat Mandapam,New Delhi,India 10/09/23

