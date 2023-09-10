Breaking: Doyin, Kim Oprah evicted from BBNaija All Stars reality show

By Nehru Odeh

Doyin and Kim Oprah have been evicted from the BBNaija reality show. Their stsy in the house was terminated at the live eviction show on Sunday, September 10 2023. The anchor of the show was Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The eviction of the duo did not come as a surprise. Doyin, who had had a running battle with some housemates in the house was already fed up and wanted to live.

Her stay in the house was characterized by altercations with housemates such as Venita, Ilebaye and Pere.

Kim Oprah, for her part, was one of the special guests, whom Biggie brought into the house two weeks ago. Her eviction didn’t come as a surprise because she didn’t have much to offer in terms of content and vibes as she spent most of her time with her boyfriend, Cross.

Kim Oprah had already known she would be evicted as Biggie had earlier informed her during her Diary Session in the afternoon.

Whitemoney, Ilebaye and Venita escaped eviction. Though they were up for eviction alongside the evicted housemates they were saved by their teeming fans.