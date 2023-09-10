Breaking: Doyin, Kim Oprah evicted from BBNaija All Stars reality show

Breaking: Doyin, Kim Oprah evicted from BBNaija All Stars reality show

Sunday, September 10, 2023 8:35 pm


Doyin, Kim Oprah,

Doyin, Kim Oprah,

By Nehru Odeh

Doyin and Kim Oprah have been evicted from the BBNaija reality show. Their stsy in the house was terminated at the live eviction show on Sunday, September 10 2023. The anchor of the show was Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

The eviction of the duo did not come as a surprise. Doyin, who had had a running battle with some housemates in the house was already fed up and wanted to live.

Her stay in the house was characterized by altercations with housemates such as Venita, Ilebaye and Pere.

Kim Oprah, for her part, was one of the special guests, whom Biggie brought into the house two weeks ago. Her eviction didn’t come as a surprise because she didn’t have much to offer in terms of content and vibes as she spent most of her time with her boyfriend, Cross.

Kim Oprah had already known she would be evicted as Biggie had earlier informed her during her Diary Session in the afternoon.

Whitemoney, Ilebaye and Venita escaped eviction. Though they were up for eviction alongside the evicted housemates they were saved by their teeming fans.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Uzodimma and Umahi 2 hours ago

    Uzodimma’s handwork shows everywhere in Imo State, says Umahi
    CP Mohammed Gumel 3 hours ago

    “Social media, a game-changer tool while its misuse surest way to regret.” – Kano CP Gumel
    4 hours ago

    We’ll have creative alternative financing models for Enugu- Mbah
    4 hours ago

    Unity Bank Grows Gross Earnings to N27.5 Billion in H1’2023
    DATKEM Plaza 4 hours ago

    DATKEM Plaza Is An Illegal Structure, Contravenes Ogun Physical Planning Laws
    Femi Fani-Kayode 5 hours ago

    When Rebellion is a Virtue
    Moyo Lawal 6 hours ago

    Leaked Video: How Moyo Lawal lost her mojo
    6 hours ago

    What post-pandemic world order brought to us